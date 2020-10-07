How To Get Juggernaut In Warzone? Steps-by-step Guide To Reach The Location Before Anyone

Warzone is one of the most played games that has been released by Activision. The players enter a BR mode where they need to survive till the end. The players get a number of upgrades to make their games easier. Makers had introduced the juggernaut in Warzone in Season 5. Since then the players have been using this perk that given them a powerful armour and a powerful blasting machine gun. Read more about juggernaut in Warzone:

How to get Juggernaut in Warzone?

The players have been asking a lot of questions about juggernaut in Warzone. They want to know things like how to get juggernaut in Warzone. This is not an easy task as a huge number of players aim to get the juggernaut armour in order to make their COD Warzone easier. This armour gives the user a huge advantage over other players without the armour. The gun also is extremely lethal and has a good range for a machine gun. To get this loot, the players will need to reach the crate before anyone. Follow these steps to know how to get juggernaut in Warzone every time.

Choose a juggernaut crate away from the aeroplane

Do not go towards the juggernaut crate directly with your parachute

Take a helicopter to reach the location

The helicopter is way faster than the parachute and can also kill other players in the way

Reaching the location on a helicopter is surely faster than any other vehicle available in Warzone

Take the armour can be ready to face a huge number of people headed your way

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20GB.

