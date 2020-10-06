SPR 208 Warzone Loadouts: Best SPR 208 Attachments To Unlock Its Hidden Potential

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare has recently received a new season update that introduced fans to a bunch of new content and game modes. As part of the new season, Infinity Ward has also added two new weapons to the game which include the AS Val assault rifle and the SP-R 208 Marksman rifle. The AS Val is indeed a destructive weapon; however, the new Marksman rifle clearly outshines the assault rifle and is already a go-to weapon for many Warzone pros.

Players can unlock the bolt action SP-R 208 Marksman rifle at tier 15 in the game’s battle pass. The weapon also boasts an impressive damage profile and it can easily take down enemies with a single shot to the head from long ranges.

SPR 208 Warzone loadout

While the new SPR 208 Marksman rifle already performs decently in long-range combats, players can always choose to customize it using different loadouts to maximize its strength and make the most of this weapon. Here are the best SPR 208 attachments you need to try out:

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

– Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – SP-R 26”

– SP-R 26” Bolt – Sloan KR-600 Feather

– Sloan KR-600 Feather Optic – Solozero SP-R 28mm

– Solozero SP-R 28mm Ammunition – .338 Lapua 5-R Mags

The above set of SPR 208 attachments will really help players unlock the Marksman rifle's hidden potential and effectively take down opponents from miles away. The loadout will not only give the weapon a massive amount of range, but it will also inflict a great deal of damage.

Both Warzone and Modern Warfare players will be able to unlock the SPR 208 Marksman rifle at tier 15. You also need to make sure that you have already installed the new Season 6 to try out the new weapon. The new season update has been released on global servers and is available across all major platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The update size is about 22.66GB on the Xbox One, and approximately 19.3 GB on the PS4. The download will take around 57GB on Windows PC. However, for PC users who do not own Modern Warfare, the download size will drop down to 25.5GB. Modern Warfare owners on PS4 and Xbox One will also need to download the compatibility packs on their gaming consoles.

Image credits: Call of Duty