Animal Crossing Adds New List Of Fishes And Bugs For December; See Lists

Animal Crossing makers have now released a set of new bugs in December and new fishes in December for al their players. The Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere have different fish and bug added to their game. So to help you guys out, we have listed the new bugs in December and new fish in December lists. Read more to know about Animal Crossing.

New bugs in December (Northern Hemisphere)

Emperor Butterfly:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Around the island

Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Availability: December to March and June to September

Worth: 4,000 bells.

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Flying near flowers

Active hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Availability: December to February and April to September

Worth: 2,500 bells.

Dung Beetle:

Type: Uncommon

Where to find: By rolling Snowballs on the ground

Active hours: All-day

Availability: December to February

Worth: 3000 bells

Nug bugs in December (Southern Hemisphere)

Emperor Butterfly:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Around the island

Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Availability: December to March and June to September

Worth: 4,000 bells.

Firefly:

Type: Common

Where to find: Flying around freshwater

Active hours: 7 p.m. to 4 a.m

Availability: December

Worth: 3000 bells

Drone Beetle:

Type: Common

Where to find: Found on trees

Active hours: All-day

Availability: December to February

Worth: 200 bells

Goliath Beetle:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found on palm trees

Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 8000 bells

Rainbow Stag:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found on trees

Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 6000 bells

Mosquito:

Type: Common

Where to find: Flying around the island

Active hours: 5 p.m. to 4 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 130 bells

New fish in December (Northern Hemisphere)

Pond Smelt:

Type: Common

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to February

Worth: 500 bells

Stringfish:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the Clifftop Pond on the River

Active hours: 4 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Availability: December to March

Worth: 15000 bells

Sea Butterfly:

Type: Uncommon

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to March

Worth: 1000 bells

Squid:

Type: Fairly Common

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to Mid August

Worth: 500 bells

Oarfish:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to May

Worth: 9000 bells

New fish in December (Southen Hemisphere)

Tilapia:

Type: Fairly Common

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to April

Worth: 800 bells

Piranha:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 2,500bells

Arowana:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 10000 bells

Dorado:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: 4 a.m. to 9 p.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 15000 bells

Gar:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the River Pool

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 6000 bells

Arapaima:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 10,000 bells

Saddled Bichir:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the River

Active hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 4000 bells

Hammerhead Shark:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 8,000 bells

Saw Shark:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 12000 bells

Great White Shark:

Type: Rare

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m

Availability: December to March

Worth: 1500 bells

Suckerfish:

Type: Uncommon

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to March

Worth: 1500 bells

Whale Shark:

Type: Scarce

Where to find: Found in the Ocean

Active hours: All Day

Availability: December to March

Worth: 13,000 bells

