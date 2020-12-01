Last Updated:

Animal Crossing Adds New List Of Fishes And Bugs For December; See Lists

Animal Crossing makers have updated their list of fishes and bugs that are going to be added in December. Thus we have listed all those bugs and fishes.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
animal crossing

Animal Crossing makers have now released a set of new bugs in December and new fishes in December for al their players. The Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere have different fish and bug added to their game. So to help you guys out, we have listed the new bugs in December and new fish in December lists. Read more to know about Animal Crossing. 

Also Read | How To Get Mussels In Animal Crossing? Here's Where You Can Find Some Mussels In The Game

Also Read | Kabuki Animal Crossing: Learn More About This Animal Crossing Character

New bugs in December (Northern Hemisphere)

Emperor Butterfly: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Around the island
  • Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  •  Availability: December to March and June to September
  • Worth: 4,000 bells.

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Flying near flowers
  • Active hours:  8 a.m. to 5 p.m
  •  Availability: December to February and April to September
  • Worth: 2,500 bells.

Dung Beetle: 

  • Type: Uncommon
  • Where to find: By rolling Snowballs on the ground
  • Active hours: All-day
  •  Availability: December to February 
  • Worth:  3000 bells

Nug bugs in December (Southern Hemisphere)

Emperor Butterfly: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Around the island
  • Active hours: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  •  Availability: December to March and June to September
  • Worth: 4,000 bells.

Firefly: 

  • Type: Common 
  • Where to find: Flying around freshwater
  • Active hours:  7 p.m. to 4 a.m
  •  Availability: December 
  • Worth: 3000 bells

Drone Beetle: 

  • Type: Common 
  • Where to find: Found on trees
  • Active hours:  All-day
  •  Availability: December to February
  • Worth: 200 bells

Goliath Beetle: 

  • Type: Scarce 
  • Where to find: Found on palm trees
  • Active hours:  5 p.m. to 8 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 8000 bells

Rainbow Stag:  

  • Type: Scarce 
  • Where to find: Found on trees
  • Active hours:  5 p.m. to 8 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 6000 bells

Mosquito: 

  • Type: Common 
  • Where to find: Flying around the island 
  • Active hours: 5 p.m. to 4 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 130 bells

New fish in December (Northern Hemisphere)

Pond Smelt: 

  • Type: Common 
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to February
  • Worth: 500 bells

Stringfish: 

  • Type: Rare 
  • Where to find:  Found in the Clifftop Pond on the River
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. until 9 a.m.
  •  Availability: December to March 
  • Worth: 15000 bells

Sea Butterfly: 

  • Type: Uncommon
  • Where to find:  Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to March 
  • Worth: 1000 bells

Squid:

  • Type: Fairly Common
  • Where to find:  Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to Mid August
  • Worth: 500 bells

Oarfish:

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find:  Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to May
  • Worth: 9000 bells

New fish in December (Southen Hemisphere)

Tilapia: 

  • Type: Fairly Common 
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to April
  • Worth: 800 bells

Piranha: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours:  9 a.m. to 4 p.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 2,500bells

Arowana: 

  • Type: Rare
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 10000 bells

Dorado:

  • Type: Rare
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours:  4 a.m. to 9 p.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 15000 bells

Gar: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Found in the River Pool
  • Active hours:  4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 6000 bells

Arapaima: 

  • Type: Rare
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 10,000 bells

Saddled Bichir:

  • Type: Rare
  • Where to find: Found in the River
  • Active hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 4000 bells

Hammerhead Shark:

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 8,000 bells 

Saw Shark:

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 12000 bells

Great White Shark: 

  • Type: Rare
  • Where to find: Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: 4 p.m. to 9 a.m
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 1500 bells

Suckerfish:

  • Type: Uncommon
  • Where to find: Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 1500 bells

Whale Shark: 

  • Type: Scarce
  • Where to find: Found in the Ocean
  • Active hours: All Day
  •  Availability: December to March
  • Worth: 13,000 bells

Also Read | Animal Crossing Turkey Day Secret Ingredients; Learn About Them Here

Also Read | Turnips Animal Crossing: How To Plant Turnips In Animal Crossing?

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND