How To Get Marvel Avengers Beta Version: Step-by-step Guide To Download The Game

The Marvel Avengers Game has been creating much hype as the players wait for the game to be launched officially. But the makers have now released Marvel Avengers beta version for the player to test the game and give valuable feedback. Read more to know about the Marvel Avengers beta version.

How to download Marvel Avengers Beta version

Marvel Avengers beta version has been released by the makers but it is not so easy to get your hands on this release. The pliers will need an 18 digit code which will only be given if they pre-order the game. For playing Marvel Avengers beta version, you first need to pre-order the game and follow a couple of steps. Here are the steps to download the Marvel Avengers beta version.

Search for Playavengers.com/redeem and reach on the website

Put in your Square Enix Members login id. If you do not have a Square Enix member account, then create a new one.

After you have successfully logged in, type in your 18 character code that was given after the pre-order.

You will then get an email from the makers of the game. The email will have proper instructions to download Marvel Avengers Beta version.

Choose your preferred platform from PC, Xbox One, and PS4

What a day! We've released a ton of info on the upcoming Marvel's Avengers BETA. Still have questions?



Check out the BETA FAQ on our website! https://t.co/9BPATr7qG8 pic.twitter.com/EAsCIR8dlh — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 29, 2020

More about Marvel Avengers Game

Marvel Avengers is an upcoming third-person shooter game that has been co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal and published by Square Enix. The makers have announced that the game will be launched on September 2, 2020, and its beta version will be launched on August 7, 2020. The players can expect Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor as their primary heroes of the game that has a great combination of brilliant storytelling and co-op gameplay.

As the launch of PS5 has been confirmed, a number of players are also curious if they will get a free upgrade on buying a PS4 copy of Marvel Avengers Game. The makers have confirmed that the players will get a free copy of the new Marvel Avengers Game when it will be released along with PS5. The gaming community in India could now expect the arrival of PS 5 in 2020. This is because Amazon and Flipkart have already listed the next-generation console to be released soon. As per the product listing on Amazon and Flipkart, PS 5 is going to be out by late 2020.

