How To Get New Cars In Cyberpunk 2077? Finish The First Heist To Unlock The Entire World

In Cyberpunk 2077, the main thing you need to keep a note of is that you will not be able to get any new vehicle apart from the starter Hella EC-D until you complete the first mission or act. This first act will start in your heist with Jackie. Read on to know where to buy cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get New Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

To know how to save cars you need to know how to buy one first. It first needs to be offered to you and there are three ways in total by which the cars in this game can be unlocked. These three primary ways are:

When visiting an area

Through street credits

Through side quest completion.

Whenever you have a car that gets available for purchase, you will receive a text message from the fixer of the area where that car was located. This will happen the very next time that you enter this area. After all this happens, the car will get added to your map and quest log, and you will see in a way similar to a quest.

Hovering over this icon on the map will show you the car’s price. This can range between 1000 Eddies up to 100,000 of Eddies. Some cars might only require you to enter the area, some might require your street cred to be at a certain level and finally, some will be triggered for sale upon completion of some quests. Here is a list of all the cars in Cyberpunk 2077 for your reference:

Archer Quartz EC-T2 R660

Archer Hella EC-D I360

Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson

Chevillon Emperor 620 Ragnar

Herrera Outlaw GTS

Makigai Maimai P126

Makigai Supron FS3

Mizutani Shion MZ2

Mizutani Shion Coyote

Porsche 911 Turbo

Quadra Turbo-R 740

Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech

Quadra Type-66 (4 variations)

Rayfield Aerondight Guinevere

Rayfield Caliburn

Thorton Colby C125

Thorton Colby CX410 Butte (2 variations)

Thorton Colby “Little Mule”

Thorton Galena G240

Thorton Mackinaw MTL1

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate

Villefort Alvarado V4FC 580

Villefort Cortes V5000 Valor

Villefort Cortes Delamin No. 21

Villefort Columbus V340-F Freight

