How To Get Pack A Punch? Here's More About This New Feature In Cold War Zombie Mode

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to questions like how to get pack a punch and ways to unlock pack a punch. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to Cold War Zombies. Read more to know about the Cold War.

How to get pack a Punch?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Cold War recently. They want to know answers to questions like how to get pack a punch. This is because if the new feature that has been added to Cold War Zombie mode. Because of this, unlock pack a punch has been one fo the most searched terms in the gaming community. The people can currently watch a number of videos uploaded on Youtube that gives them a brief idea about what they are going to do in this mission.

To help you out, we too have listed down our step-by-step guide that might answer your questions like how to get pack a punch. Read more to know how to get pack a punch.

Enter Black Ops Cold War Zombies and take a right

Move the debris that will cost somewhere around 750 points

Take a left from the debris and move towards the end of the room

Follow the Purple arrows in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The player will then need to move another debris point which costs 1,250 points

Enter the facility and start moving downstairs

Look for a door to unlock for 1,500 points

Turn on the power in the next room

The players will then spot two-terminal markers on the screen

Activate both the markers

Interact with a black and purple anomaly that will spawn in the room

Take the black and purple anomaly to the Dark Aether

Players will then need to find a tunnel

Pack A Punch will be ready to use after fixing the machine

They cost 5,000 points, 15,000 for the second and 30,000 points for the third.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and was a small teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

