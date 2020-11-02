How To Get Perfect Pelts In RDR2? Learn How To Get Most Out Of Hunting In RDR2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most ambitious projects by Rockstar. RDR2 is such a vast, rich, and diverse game, that players are known to lose track of time while playing the game. Other than the massive campaign of the game, RDR2 has a gigantic open world, with activities for days. Players can go around hunting, solve mysteries of a locality, and much more. One of the doubts players have is -- How to get perfect pelts in RDR2?

How to get perfect pelts in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Hunting is one of the major activities in RDR2. It has such a wide variety of animals to choose from that players could make hunting a hobby in the game. Players also have the choice to go on hunts for legendary animals, which bore great rewards for the player. Hunting these animals is also a way to gain meat, players can cook this meat and stash it in their inventory to use whenever their health depleting.

One more thing that hunting gets the player is pelts. These pelts can be sold in the market for a cash grab or can be used to create apparel for character customization. The pelts can also be used to craft new equipment. There are certain factors that affect the pelt condition of the game. The animal should be pristine, the environment should be right, and the hunting tool should be correct too. Here’s how to get perfect pelts in RDR2:

Pick the right animal: There are ways to understand the condition of the animal and the type of pelt they are going to give beforehand. Players when on foot can use the binoculars and hit R1 or RB on their controllers to get to know if the condition of the animal is Poor/Good/Pristine. Players can do the same while on a horse by aiming at an animal and pressing R1 or RB. Only hunting for Pristine animals will give the odds of getting perfect pelts in RDR2

Pick the right hunting tool: It is very important to know which hunting tool goes for which animal. Players can just go shooting up every animal, hoping for a perfect pelt. There's a level of intricacy involved with hunting in the game. Some animals might need the use of arrows to preserve the condition of the pelt and some might need guns to shoot them down due to their bulky nature. Players should study the animal before approaching the hunt.

Go for the fatal blow: It is very important for the players to get the kill in the first go, as getting two or more shots might ruin the pelt. Going for headshots is always a viable option. When the player's deadeye rank is maxed out, they can point out the vital organs of any human or animal, which helps them get an edge in hunting and also one step closer to getting a perfect pelt in RDR2.

