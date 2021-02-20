How To Get Prestige Token In Free Fire? Follow These Steps To Obtain This Item

Free Fire has a long list of features like skins, epic challenges, luck royales and a lot more content. All this has always attracted a large number of battle royale players due to the game being very diverse. The company behind the game, Garena, has now revealed a new Legendary Skin Bundle known as the Elite Duo Bundle. The Elite Duo Bundle got added to the Free Fire battle royale on 15 February 2021 and it is going to be available in the Google Playstore through the Prestige Case until the 21st of February. To obtain this bundle, one must first get a prestige token. Continue reading the article to find out how.

How to Get Prestige Token in Free Fire?

Now in order to receive Prestige Tokens, the players need to open Prestige Cases. It is not necessary that one will always get Prestige Tokens out of these boxes. The outfits that are mentioned above can also be obtained but mainly the players will have the chance to receive 1/2/3/5/10 Prestige Tokens. For getting either of the outfits from the Elite Duo Bundle, the players need to manage in getting at least 60 Prestige Tokens by opening multiple Prestige Cases. After that, they can redeem it for the outfits from the Elite Duo Bundle. Here are some simple steps that you need to follow to get your hands on Prestige Tokens and eventually get the Elite Duo Bundle:

The first step is to get into the in-game store of Free Fire Store

Now go to the Crates option.

Here you will need to select the Elite Duo Bundle

Now click on purchase.

Topping up with enough diamonds will be necessary for opening at least a few cases.

The hardest part now will be to keep opening as many cases as you can.

Once you obtain the required number of Prestige Tokens that you need, just stop opening cases and redeem these for either of the two outfits.

One thing to note is that opening one Prestige Box will cost a total of 25 diamonds.

