How To Get Primogems Fast? Complete Genshin Impact Guide For Your Doubts

Genshin Impact players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. This is because of thee makers who keep adding a lot of content that keep the players interested in this game. Currently, they have been talking about Genshin Impact.

How to get Primogems fast?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how to get Primogems fast and how many Primogems are there in Genshin Impact. This is because the makers of the have added such features to the game that has gotten its players extremely curious.

The easiest way to get more Primogems in Genshin Impact is by completing quests that are part of the game's main story. It is also known that the quest rewards so vary from mission to mission. But finishing the main story should give the players more than required Primogems. They can also try and discover new waypoints, dungeons and domains will reward players with 5 Primogems each. They can even try and use "The Abyss" that grants players with 300 Primogems for each level they complete at the ninth star level.

More about Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha based free to play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo. During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. The makers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game. So we have listed a complete Genshin Impact Tier list right here.

