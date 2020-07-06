How To Get PUBG Partner Title In PUBG Mobile And Unlock It? Read Details

PUBG is one of the widely popular battle royale titles that is played by millions around the world. The game offers players a variety of titles that they unlock while enjoying the battle royale experience. There are achievements displayed on a user's profile that reflect the skills of that particular player. Therefore, a number of players have been trying to collect as many titles as they possibly can.

PUBG has now introduced a new title to the battle royale called 'PUBG Partner'. Ever since the title was added to the game, many users have been wondering how they can actually earn and add this prestigious title on their profile as well.

However, PUBG isn’t offering this new title to every user, meaning that it is only being offered to selected users. So, let us quickly take a look at who can get the PUBG Partner title and how to unlock it.

What is PUBG Partner title?

Most of the titles in PUBG can be unlocked by going to the Missions tab and completing any of the missions available under the ‘Achievements’ section in the game. However, that is not the case with the PUBG Partner title. The PUBG Partner title is only available for certain content creators and influencers who are part of the PUBG community and make content related to the battle royale game.

How to get PUBG Partner title?

PUBG is giving away the partner title to some of the popular content creators and influencers for free. This means that users do not have to take up or complete any missions or challenges in order to unlock this new title. So, if you are a PUBG content creator, it is likely that you have received the PUBG partner title. Here’s how you can claim it:

Step 1: Launch PUBG on your device and go to the lobby area.

Step 2: Open your Mailbox and search for a mail titled ‘Redeem code reward’.

Step 3: Click on the title and hit the ‘Collect’ button to unlock the title.

That’s it. The PUBG Partner will start reflecting on your profile.

