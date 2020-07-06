PMIS Grand Finals Standings: Who Is The Winner Of PMIS 2020?

The grand final of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has finally concluded after 16 finalist teams from India battled against each other over two days for a prize pool of ₹50,00,000. All the teams performed impressively throughout the 12 games that were played during the tournament.

Who is the winner of PMIS 2020?

TSM-Entity, who started Day 2 of PMIS 2020 at the 4th position, have been crowned PMIS 2020 title after registering 177 points and three chicken dinners in 12 matches and took home the top prize of ₹20,00,000 along with three-player awards and two team awards. Fnatic finished at second place after registering 150 points and claimed ₹5,00,000, followed by Team Mayhem, taking the third spot with 144 points, winning ₹3,00.000.

Team Synerge were able to top the chart on Day 1 of the event, however, they finished at a disappointing eighth position with 106 points. The event also saw Celtz take Day 1 of PMIS 2020 in the Erangel Map. Team IND was able to win a total of two games, taking their final standing to No. 6 from 15 on Day 1.

PMIS finals standings

Position Team Name WWCD Place Points Kill Points Total Points 1 Tsm-Entity 3 100 77 177 2 Fnatic 2 86 64 150 3 Team Mayhem 2 90 54 144 4 UMumba Esports 0 65 50 115 5 VST-VXT esports 1 67 48 115 6 Team IND 2 69 40 109 7 Team Tamilas 0 71 36 107 8 Synerge 0 68 38 106 9 MegaStars 1 67 31 98 10 DarkTangent Esports 0 54 39 93 11 Orangerock 0 55 36 91 12 Celtz 0 57 31 88 13 ELEMENT esports 1 50 34 84 14 Inside Out 0 39 31 70 15 LiveCraft eSports 0 46 17 63 16 PGSx 0 36 24 6

PMIS 2020 – Other Awards

TSMenZGoD of Tsm-Entity with the Maximum Damage points

Owais of the Fnatic with Maximum MVP points

TSMenNeyooII of Tsm-Entity with the maximum Foot travel distance

Tsm-Entity squad with the Maximum Kill Points

Orangerock with the Maximum number of Grenade kills

Tsm-Entity won the People's Choice Award with 42/24 per cent votes

Image credits: PUBG