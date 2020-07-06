PMIS Grand Finals Standings: Who Is The Winner Of PMIS 2020?

Quick links:
The grand final of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS 2020) has finally concluded after 16 finalist teams from India battled against each other over two days for a prize pool of ₹50,00,000. All the teams performed impressively throughout the 12 games that were played during the tournament.
TSM-Entity, who started Day 2 of PMIS 2020 at the 4th position, have been crowned PMIS 2020 title after registering 177 points and three chicken dinners in 12 matches and took home the top prize of ₹20,00,000 along with three-player awards and two team awards. Fnatic finished at second place after registering 150 points and claimed ₹5,00,000, followed by Team Mayhem, taking the third spot with 144 points, winning ₹3,00.000.
Team Synerge were able to top the chart on Day 1 of the event, however, they finished at a disappointing eighth position with 106 points. The event also saw Celtz take Day 1 of PMIS 2020 in the Erangel Map. Team IND was able to win a total of two games, taking their final standing to No. 6 from 15 on Day 1.
|Position
|Team Name
|WWCD
|Place Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|
Tsm-Entity
|3
|100
|77
|177
|2
|
Fnatic
|2
|86
|64
|150
|3
|
Team Mayhem
|2
|90
|54
|144
|4
|
UMumba Esports
|0
|65
|50
|115
|5
|
VST-VXT esports
|1
|67
|48
|115
|6
|
Team IND
|2
|69
|40
|109
|7
|
Team Tamilas
|0
|71
|36
|107
|8
|
Synerge
|0
|68
|38
|106
|9
|
MegaStars
|1
|67
|31
|98
|10
|
DarkTangent Esports
|0
|54
|39
|93
|11
|Orangerock
|0
|55
|36
|
91
|12
|
Celtz
|0
|57
|31
|88
|13
|
ELEMENT esports
|1
|50
|34
|
84
|14
|
Inside Out
|0
|39
|31
|70
|15
|
LiveCraft eSports
|0
|46
|17
|63
|
16
|
PGSx
|0
|36
|24
|6
Image credits: PUBG