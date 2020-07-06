PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Patch Notes Introduce New Livik Map And Other Improvements

Quick links:
PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 is all set to arrive on Tuesday, July 7, and to build the excitement, game developers have already rolled out the official patch notes to reveal all the new content and features coming to the battle royale game. Of the many exciting features, the upcoming update will introduce a brand new map called ‘Livik’ which was earlier available in the closed beta version as ‘Secret Map.’ This will be the first time that developers bring an exclusive map build specifically for the mobile version of PUBG.
PUBG Mobile has also revealed that the upcoming Season 14 will go live on July 14, 2020, a day after Season 13 ends on July 12, 2020.
The new Nordic-style Livik map is now available in PUBG Mobile which measures 2 km × 2 km. The map will be capped at 52 players for every game and have a match time of 15 minutes, allowing a more exciting experience for players on mobile. The map is still in its Beta stage, and there will be further adjustments and improvements.
Map exclusive firearms
New vehicle
Livik super firearm training (coming soon)
Experimental Trial Weapon Crates carrying a special weapon will appear on Livik when the event starts.
A Spark the Flame-themed mode will be part of the Erangel and Miramar maps in Classic Mode. Players will be able to get into this mode after selecting these maps.
The Ancient Secret is a new themed mode in PUBG that will take effect on Erangel and Miramar after getting activated. Players will be able to participate from the settings on the Mode Selection screen.
After the end of PUBG Season 13, there will be a new warm-up event for a limited period of time. Players will be able to battle in 4-player teams in Classic Mode and can complete missions to earn a small amount of Season 14 ranking points.
Image credits: PUBG Mobile