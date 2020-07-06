PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0: Patch Notes Introduce New Livik Map And Other Improvements

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 is all set to arrive on Tuesday, July 7, and to build the excitement, game developers have already rolled out the official patch notes to reveal all the new content and features coming to the battle royale game. Of the many exciting features, the upcoming update will introduce a brand new map called ‘Livik’ which was earlier available in the closed beta version as ‘Secret Map.’ This will be the first time that developers bring an exclusive map build specifically for the mobile version of PUBG.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date

PUBG Mobile has also revealed that the upcoming Season 14 will go live on July 14, 2020, a day after Season 13 ends on July 12, 2020.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 patch notes

New Livik Map

The new Nordic-style Livik map is now available in PUBG Mobile which measures 2 km × 2 km. The map will be capped at 52 players for every game and have a match time of 15 minutes, allowing a more exciting experience for players on mobile. The map is still in its Beta stage, and there will be further adjustments and improvements.

Map exclusive firearms

A new map-exclusive SMG: P90 has been added

A new map-exclusive Marksman Rifle: Mk 12 has been added

New vehicle

A new map-exclusive Monster Truck has been added

Livik super firearm training (coming soon)

Experimental Trial Weapon Crates carrying a special weapon will appear on Livik when the event starts.

Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay

A Spark the Flame-themed mode will be part of the Erangel and Miramar maps in Classic Mode. Players will be able to get into this mode after selecting these maps.

Small Statue

Giant Statue

Statue Camp

The Ancient Secret (coming soon)

The Ancient Secret is a new themed mode in PUBG that will take effect on Erangel and Miramar after getting activated. Players will be able to participate from the settings on the Mode Selection screen.

Ancient Temple

Slate puzzle

Boss fight

Small Ruins

Season Warm-up Event Gameplay

After the end of PUBG Season 13, there will be a new warm-up event for a limited period of time. Players will be able to battle in 4-player teams in Classic Mode and can complete missions to earn a small amount of Season 14 ranking points.

Other improvements

Resolved an issue with screen lockup issue at "Loading" when entering the battle on a bad network.

Improved rendering smoothness on low and mid-performing devices.

Improved battery usage time for some high-performance devices.

Decreased occurrence of lag with HDR enabled on mobile devices.

Users will be able to go to the Pick-Up tab in Settings to decide whether they pick up Quickdraw Mags or Extended Mags first.

On and off settings buttons have been added for Scope and Peek to rotate the camera.

A range of new colour scheme options have been added for Hit Effects and Received Damage Effects.

The altitude and speed gauge displays have been improved during parachuting.

Added tips to remind the leader to mark the landing zone on the mini-map.

A new tutorial has been added for sensitivities on the Sensitivity tab.

A new information page has been added for camera control rules on the Control Settings screen.

A new switch for auto pick-up of scopes has been added.

The Dynamic holding switch will be available in the FPP Mode.

The custom control panel display has been improved.

The default pick-up amount has been adjusted for the Frag Grenades and Smoke Grenades to 1.

An effect preview has been added for energy boost items.

If a flare gun fails to fire, players will get a tip that will notify them if a failure has occurred.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile