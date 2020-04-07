How To Unlock Terraforming In Animal Crossing New Horizons To Transform Your Island

Animal Crossing New Horizons allows players to build a number of houses for a number of villagers that visit your island. This actually makes your island look like a little crowded dot instead rather than a paradise. This has left many players wondering if there is a way to expand the size of their islands to be able to make more space and fit things a lot better.

Unfortunately, the game does not allow you to expand the size, although you can still transform the island to your liking if you manage to unlock the terraforming skill.

How to unlock Terraforming in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you first need to get hold of an Island Designer App, which you will receive from Tom Nook.

Have K.K Slider to play a show on your island

The Island Designer app and terraforming ability will only come to you after getting K.K. Slider to hold a concert on your island. To do that, you will need to build the Museum and Nook's Cranny shop. You will also need to increase the population on your island by getting more villagers to reside on your resort. In addition, you also need to raise your island’s star rating to a minimum of three stars out of five. You can do this by decorating your island.

Once you have done these things, K.K Slider will visit your island to perform and Tom Nook will hand you the Island Designer App which will allow you to purchase water-scaping and cliff-construction permits.

Buy permits with Nook Miles

Now, you will need to visit the Nook Stop terminal in the Town Hall to buy some different permits with the Nook Miles which will allow you to undertake water-scaping and cliff construction. You will able to buy cheap permits that will allow customisation options to carry out the needs.

Water-scaping permit – 6,000 Nook Miles each

Cliff construction permit – 6,000 Nook Miles each

Cosmetic permits – 2,000 Nook Miles each

After getting the permits, you can start constructing cliffs and also remove pieces of land for more water. These aren't the only two permits; the game allows you to transform the island into whatever you wish.

