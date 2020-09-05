From Streamer Getting Robbed To NBA 2K21 YouTuber Duke Dennis, Read Details

A Twitch streamer got robbed on stream while he was playing NBA 2K21. Two men broke into his house and what happened next got recorded live. Read on to know more.

Twitch Streamer Robbed On Stream

A Twitch streamer got robbed while he was streaming NBA 2K21 and the whole incident got recorded. Two robbers entered his apartment with guns, punched him a few times then asked him to hand over all the valuables. After the video got posted on social media, many claimed that the video looked fake.

Damn this is crazy pic.twitter.com/Gkuh4UyRlH — Troydan (@Troydan) September 4, 2020

While it is yet to be known on the status of what happened to the streamer. He was busy streaming NBA 2K21, which is an extremely popular game among gamers. The game has catapulted many Youtubers to success, one of them being Duke Dennis. Read below to know more about the popular Youtuber and his net worth.

Duke Dennis' Net Worth

According to a report by trendscelebsnow, Dennis is a famous gaming YouTuber from the United States who runs his own channel. He has an estimated net worth that is pegged between $1 million and $5 million. One of his most famous and watched videos on YouTube is on Kevin Durant's build. Check out the video below.



Most of his content comprises of NBA 2k gameplay videos and collaborations with other YouTubers. His YouTube channel has over 1.2 million subscribers and over 140 million views as of 2020. There are many ways as to how a YouTuber earns on the platform, according to a report by naibuzz. A majority of videos on Duke Dennis' channel get an average of 200,000 views per day. YouTubers are paid $2-$7 per 1000 views and this differs depending on the region, according to the report.

Other factors that influence the income of a YouTuber are the ads that are displayed on their channel. How many ads are there on a video, how many people skip the ads, how many viewer clicks are on it, the type of advertisement, type of content, and so on. Then, there are the donations that viewers give to the YouTubers they really love watching. All of these make up for the net worth of any YouTuber who has a big subscriber base, according to the same report.

NBA 2K21

NBA 2K21 is a basketball simulation video game that was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, based on the National Basketball Association. It is the 22nd instalment in the NBA 2K franchise and the successor to NBA 2K20. Check out the gameplay trailer below.



Promo Image Credits: Duke Dennis YouTube

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)