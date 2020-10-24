How To Open Registeel Ruins? Here's Complete Guide On Capturing This Pokemon

Pokemon Tundra gives players the change to capture one of the two Titan class Pokemons, Registeel, and Regirock. Initially, Registeel, Regice, and Regirock made their appearance in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, in which players had to solve some encrypted messages which were written in the braille language for unlocking their homes. Continue reading to know how to open the registeel ruins.

How to Open Registeel Ruins

In Crown Tundra, players can obtain Registeel by travelling to its temple in the west direction from Giant's Bed near Freezington location. Upon reaching the door of this Pokemon's home, the game will tell the player to "Let ring the piercing note that will wake the giant of steel". This can be done by just whistling. Below are the steps for the Registeel puzzle:

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, the whistle mechanism works by clicking down on the left analogue stick of the controller. Doing this will open the door to Registeel's temple.

Now after getting inside the temple, the player will have to walk on all of the panels on the floor that are glowing.

In the middle of the room there will be a statue, approach it and you will be able to meet the first of the Regis Pokemon in Crown Tundra, Registeel.

How to Get Registeel

The first and the most important thing to do before a major Pokemon fight is to save the game, and then prepare your team. In Crown Tundra, Registeel is going to be at level 70 when a player encounters it for the first time. The moves he will have is Heavy Slam, Flash Cannon, Iron Defense, and Charge Beam.

As for its weaknesses, Registeel is weak against Fire type, Fighting type, and Ground type attacks. Having at least two Pokemons in your team who can use any one of the above-mentioned attack types will be very helpful. Lastly, the most followed strategy is to have a Pokemon who can use Paralyzing or Sleeping attacks. This will further help in weakening Registeel more and capture it easily.

Promo Image Credits: Nintendo