Pokemon GO 'A Spooky Message Unmasked' Research Tasks And Rewards

Niantic has brought back its annual Pokemon Go Halloween event which is now live across platforms. To celebrate the festive event, developers have also introduced a special research task dubbed, 'A Spooky Message Unmasked'. Players can complete a few quests and earn plenty of exciting rewards. The research task has been divided into four stages, where every stage offers players a bunch of rewards on successful completion. So, let us walk you through all the stages in the new Halloween research quest and the rewards that come with it.
Here are the different stages and rewards available with 'A Spooky Message Unmasked' research:
A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Get a Yamask encounter, 3 Pinap Berries, and 4 Razz Berries
A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Get a Spiritomb encounter, 8 Great Balls, and 10 Potions.
A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Galarian Yamask, 9 Golden Razz Berries, and 4 Silver Pinap Berries.
A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: 4 Yamask Candies, x9 Yamask Candies and 4,900 Stardust
As part of the Halloween-themed event, developers have also added a Mega Gengar Research quest that trainers can complete to earn plenty more rewards in the game. Let's check out all the Mega Gengar tasks that are live in Pokemon GO.
The Mega Gengar Research tasks have been divided into three stages as shown below:
Mega Gengar Research rewards: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candies, and 500 Stardust
Mega Gengar Research rewards: 50 Gengar Mega Energy, 1,000 Stardust, 5 Gastly Candies
Mega Gengar Research rewards: 100 Gengar Mega Energy, 1,500 Stardust, and 10 Gastly Candies
Image credits: Pokemon GO Live