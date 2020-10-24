Pokemon GO 'A Spooky Message Unmasked' Research Tasks And Rewards

Niantic has brought back its annual Pokemon Go Halloween event which is now live across platforms. To celebrate the festive event, developers have also introduced a special research task dubbed, 'A Spooky Message Unmasked'. Players can complete a few quests and earn plenty of exciting rewards. The research task has been divided into four stages, where every stage offers players a bunch of rewards on successful completion. So, let us walk you through all the stages in the new Halloween research quest and the rewards that come with it.

A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards

Here are the different stages and rewards available with 'A Spooky Message Unmasked' research:

Stage 1

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon - A Duskull encounter

Transfer 4 Pokemon - 340 Stardust

Catch 34 Pokemon creatures - 340 XP

A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Get a Yamask encounter, 3 Pinap Berries, and 4 Razz Berries

Stage 2

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon - A Sableye encounter

Make 8 nice throws - 10 Pokeballs

Catch 108 Pokemon creatures - 1080 XP

A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Get a Spiritomb encounter, 8 Great Balls, and 10 Potions.

Stage 3

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - A Litwick encounter

Make 9 Great Throws - 490 Stardust

Catch 49 Pokemon creatures - 490 XP

A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: Galarian Yamask, 9 Golden Razz Berries, and 4 Silver Pinap Berries.

Stage 4

Claim reward - 3,400 XP

Claim reward - 1,080 XP

Claim reward - 4,900 XP

A Spooky Message Unmasked rewards: 4 Yamask Candies, x9 Yamask Candies and 4,900 Stardust

As part of the Halloween-themed event, developers have also added a Mega Gengar Research quest that trainers can complete to earn plenty more rewards in the game. Let's check out all the Mega Gengar tasks that are live in Pokemon GO.

Mega Gengar Research tasks

The Mega Gengar Research tasks have been divided into three stages as shown below:

Stage 1

Transfer 13 Pokemon - 10 PokeBall

Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokemon creatures - Pokemon encounter

Catch 13 Dark-type Pokemon creatures - Pokemon encounter

Mega Gengar Research rewards: 50 Mega Gengar Energy, 5 Gastly Candies, and 500 Stardust

Stage 2

Make 9 nice throws in a row - Gastly encounter

Evolve 4 Pokemon - Haunter encounter

Catch 94 Pokemon - Costumed Gengar encounter

Mega Gengar Research rewards: 50 Gengar Mega Energy, 1,000 Stardust, 5 Gastly Candies

Stage 3

Claim Reward - 20 Gengar Mega Energy

Claim Reward - 20 Gengar Mega Energy

Claim Reward - 20 Gengar Mega Energy

Mega Gengar Research rewards: 100 Gengar Mega Energy, 1,500 Stardust, and 10 Gastly Candies

Image credits: Pokemon GO Live