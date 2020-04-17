How To Get Roads In Animal Crossing To Transform Your Island?

Creating a road or path in Animal Crossing New Horizons can add some spice to your island. The game offers different types of roads that you can build; however, you will only be able to unlock this option as you get closer to the end of the main game. So, we show how you can easily unlock roads and build them in New Horizons.

Before you start building roads in the game, you will need to unlock the Island Designer app which also helps you build cliffs and rivers, apart from creating paths. Tom Nook installs this app on your phone once you get KK Slider to perform on the island.

How to make roads in Animal Crossing

Once Tom Nook has installed the Island Designer app on your phone, it becomes very easy to get started on building roads on the island. You simply need to pull out your Nookphone and launch the Island Designer app. You have to press on the plus icon on the app to open a menu to choose your path and start constructing. The app will give you four options, which are – Start construction, Request cleanup, Check the manual and Nah. You need to select the Start construction option which allows you to begin terraforming the island.

Animal Crossing road patterns

You will only have a few types of paths available after unlocking the app, although you will be able to purchase new path designs from the Nook Terminal in the Residential Services building. However, these new designs will cost you a few thousand Nook Miles each.

There are total nine patterns of pre-set paths that can be downloaded from the Nook Terminal, which will allow you to create custom paths or you can also scan QR codes and copy the designs that other players have created.

Image credits: Nintendo | Polygon