How To Get Spider Silk In Grounded To Craft A Multitude Of Items?

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Studios have finally released the much-anticipated video game, Grounded, for Xbox One and Windows platforms. The survival game has entered early access and is available through Xbox Game Preview, Microsoft Store, and Steam. It is off to a good start and has already garnered a decent following. The video game offers tons of features and exciting content to gamers. It also requires players to craft a number of unique items which are necessary for their survival.

As you progress through the game, you will also need to collect some Spider Silk which is an essential ingredient for crafting a number of unique items such as the Spider Fang Dagger, an Insect Bow, and a range of Workbench tools. However, it can be quite challenging for players to get this item. So, if you aren’t sure how to obtain the Spider Silk in Grounded, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Spider Silk in Grounded?

To obtain Spider Silk in Grounded, you will have to find some Spiders. These are among the most terrifying invertebrates that you will come across in the game, however, this is the best way to get this item.

One of the ways of obtaining some free Spider Silk is by killing them. Alternatively, you can also choose to harvest the silk from their webs. The second method is more of a safer option and fortunately, you will come across many places where you can easily farm these. However, you should note that you won’t be able to harvest silk from webs that have a triangular shape. You will specifically need to search for webs that are flat. Also, it is suggested to look for ones with large webs.

Once you find the right one, you simply need to get closer and use your axe to strike at it. This action will automatically add the item to your inventory. While you do this, make sure that there aren’t any spiders around as they will bite you. Also, be cautious of the webs that are laying on the ground if you don't wish to get stuck in one spot.

Image credits: Xbox