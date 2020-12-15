How To Get Street Cred In Cyberpunk 2077? Find Out About XP And Street Cred

In Cyberpunk 2077, the max level that you can reach for your character known as V is 50. This is the overall character level that you can reach and the way by which you level up in the game is by gaining XP. This can be obtained by completing the different types of jobs that you get during the story. Cyberpunk 2077 max level for Street Cred level is also 50. The main method for Cyberpunk 2077 cred farm is by completing each and every mission along with all the side quests.

Also read | AC Valhalla Best Bow Location: Find Out About The Location Details Of Petra's Arc

How to Get Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide

Street Cred is something that works in a different way from the main levelling system of V. These are also based on XP but the way how you obtain it is different:

Follow the Main Storyline - Main story quests gives you access to new areas, hideouts, and enemy bases. Thius will also make you come across enemies with bounties every so often.

- Main story quests gives you access to new areas, hideouts, and enemy bases. Thius will also make you come across enemies with bounties every so often. It is completely possible to gain a few levels during these missions

Complete Gigs - These are located on the map that you can go through at any speed. This can be rescuing a certain character from a hideout or blasting through an enemy group to retrieve a specific item.

- These are located on the map that you can go through at any speed. Finish NCPD Crimes - These are usually short, so we recommend you to tackle them as you're making your way towards other missions. It's a great way to earn some eddies, as well as experience (even if helping the police isn't exactly a very punk thing to do.)

- These are usually short, so we recommend you to tackle them as you're making your way towards other missions. It's a great way to earn some eddies, as well as experience (even if helping the police isn't exactly a very punk thing to do.) Hunt Wanted Enemies- It's up to you to incapacitate or kill them, as they're all wanted dead or alive, but you should always keep an eye for these enemies during missions and also on the streets.

As mentioned before, the level cap for the Street Cred is the same as your character level, which is level 50. One thing to note is that even after you hit that level, earning perk points is possible and you can use them for boosting your attributes. Higher Street Cred gives you better access to high-level contracts from Fixers and wide range of items from vendors.

Also read | How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?

Also read | AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game