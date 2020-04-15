What Is Clash Of Clans Construction Reduction Event And What Are Rewards?

Clash of Clans is coming up with yet another Construction Reduction event for fans. The developers have been coming up with such events for a few years now; however, they never seemed to be totally forthcoming on what these limited-time promotions entail. Especially something like the Construction Reduction event which is one of the most popular events in the game and was last seen just a few months back. And while the developers have not revealed the exact details about the event, we have still got some ideas on what you can expect from the event.

What is Clash of Clans Construction Reduction event?

If you aren’t familiar, the Construction Reduction may sound like an event that minimises the build time for a couple of days, but that is just not the case. For the earlier Construction Reduction event, players had been tasked with dealing 800 per cent damage in the Builder base to be able to win either a Rune of Building Gold or five Wall rings along with 40 Gems.

For those of you who aren't aware, a Rune of Building Gold in Clash of Clans gives players an opportunity to increase their Builder Gold storage in the Builder Base.

Construction Reduction rewards

Unfortunately, there haven’t been much details or leaks to further confirm the rewards or offerings, meaning that fans will have to wait until the event expires in order to check and claim their free prizes. However, it is safe to believe that the Rune of Building Gold will be among the rewards this time around as well since it had been offered with most previous events.

Construction destruction, construction reduction! 🔨 Bash your opponents for 800% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a Rune of Builder Gold. pic.twitter.com/L9r3QvyeTw — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) August 15, 2019

Moreover, certain sources claim that players will be tasked with dealing 900 per cent damage in the builder base to complete, although it hasn’t been confirmed. The event will last a maximum of three days.

Image credits: Clash of Clans