How To Get To The Crown Tundra In Pokemon Sword And Shield Nintendo Game?

The Crown Tundra is the second DLC which has been included in the Expansion pass of Pokemon Sword and Shield. The inclusion of downloadable content for Pokemon Sword and Shield was an exciting addition for fans around the world. However, now that the DLC has been out for almost a week, there are still some fans who are looking to how to get to the Crown Tundra without realizing that it is a DLC extension which users need to download. Read below to know how to get to the Crown Tundra in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Download Crown Tundra for Pokemon Sword and Shield

In order to get to the Crown Tundra in Pokemon Sword and Shield, users need to head to the Nintendo eShop which is located on the Nintendo Switch itself and is indicated by an orange logo. Search for the 'Crown Tundra; store page and download the DLC after first purchasing it. Besides this, the process of launching the Crown TUndra DLC is similar to any other updates done previously to the game.

Crown Tundra is expected to run longer than the Isle of Armor's 10-hour length. The new DLC has added 210 pokemon which range from familiar to rare ones. Besides this, players will also have a number of legendary pokemon to choose from which the payers can hunt down in the Dynamax Adventrurs section and the overworld. As of now, there have been no calculations on how long the DLC runs as people have just started to get their hand on it. With the addition of 210 pokemon, the runtime of the DLC has itself gone up substantially as players get busy trying to find most of them, keeping the main story arch aside.

The primary story of the game can also seem to get sidelined with the latest DLC. The new Crown Tundra DLC brings upon new features like an updated way to catch shiny pokemon along with a new tournament to test out battle skills of the players. It will be a long time before Pokemon Sword and Shield receives another DLC update which as immense and immersive as the latest one.

