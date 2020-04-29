Which Gun Has Most Bullet Drop In PUBG Mobile And Best Guns You Can Use

It is extremely important for players to be familiar with the weapons they use in PUBG Mobile to be able to get a piece of that Chicken Dinner. And while a number of gamers make it to the top ranks using their skills, it is equally important that they choose the right weapon as they come with a varying damage rate that fluctuates based on the attachments. So, let us take you through all the pertinent information you need to know when it comes to picking up a weapon that will help you beat your competition.

Which gun has the most bullet drop in PUBG Mobile?

Before we get to the best weapons to choose from, let us take a look at the gun which has the most bullet drops. PUBG Mobile does have a bullet drop, meaning that the further the shot, the higher a player will need to aim in order to hit the target. And considering that the bullet velocity lowers with the distance it travels, so does the damage.

This brings us to VSS, which is the most basic form of sniper rifle with clearly the highest bullet drops in PUBG Mobile. It covers a very short range and has the lowest damage amongst all the DMRs and Snipers at 41.

Best Sniper Rifles in PUBG Mobile

Now that we're aware of bullet drops, let us take a look at some of the most powerful guns that will help you through your battlegrounds journey:

AWM

The AWM (Arctic Warfare Magnum) is the most powerful gun and the only weapon in the game that can one-hit KO against a level 3 helmet. It carries a massive base damage of 120 and can only be looted from supply drops. If you ever get your hands on this sniper rifle, make sure that you grab an 8x scope, an extended mag, and a cheek pad along with a suppressor for better viewing and added firing stability.

M24

The M24 is another great choice and the second most powerful sniper rifle after AWM in PUBG Mobile. It essentially serves as an upgraded version of the KAR98K in terms of style and usage, and offers an excellent stopping power with 88 damage. The M24 can also be found in loot crates and is best used with a 4X, 8X or 15X scope.

Karabiner 98 Kurz

The Kar98k or Karabiner 98 Kurz is the most common single bolt action sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile that carries hit damage of 75 and is best used for mid-range shots. The reason why it is quite common amongst players is that it can be easily found on the map. The Kar98k can be used against players with level 1 or level 2 helmets, however, it has a slow reloading time. You should also pair this weapon with an 8x scope, a suppressor, and bullet loops.

Best Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile

Groza

The OTs-14 Groza or Groza is the powerful and deadliest Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile which can only be found in Air Drops. It offers base damage of 49 and uses 7.62mm rounds with a mag capacity of 30 bullets. It works best with a 4x scope.

AKM

The AKM is a powerful Assault Rifle that can be easily found on all the maps in PUBG Mobile. It utilises 7.62mm rounds and dishes 49 damage for every shot fired. It is recommended for medium-range shots and goes well with a 4x or 6x scope.

Best Light Machine Guns in PUBG Mobile

There are two Light Machine Guns (LMGs) in the game right now which are quite powerful and use different types of ammo.

DP-28

The DP-28 is a powerful LMG in PUBG Mobile that uses 7.62mm ammo type and dishes damage of 51. It is a common light machine gun which is easily found on the map. The weapon is best used for short-range shots, and it is recommended that you use a 2x scope or a holographic sight along with it.

M249

The M249 is another good option that comes with great power and firing speed. It can be found in supply drops and is the easiest gun you can use while taking on vehicles. The LMG carries hit damage of 45 while using 5.56mm ammo. A 4x scope works best with the M249.

Image credits: PUBG