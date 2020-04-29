How To Send UC In PUBG Mobile To Your Fellow Players And Friends?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. Known for its exquisite gameplay mechanics, the game has engaged millions of gamers since coming out. And while the developers keep refreshing and adding new features, one of the things that really helps add novelty to the game is the use of UC.

UC (Unknown Cash) is a form of a credit or game currency in PUBG Mobile, which allows players to purchase a number of premium items such as rare skins and outfits from the PUBG shop. Fortunately, users can now request from or transfer UC money to any of their fellow players or friends in PUBG Mobile. Here's how you can do it.

How to send UC in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Firstly, you need to get a Royal Pass 'Request' email from one of your PUBG friends. This can be sent from the lobby screen using the Royal Pass option. Click on the ‘Royal Pass’ button and select ‘Upgrade Pass’.

Step 2: Tap ‘Send Request’.

Step 3: Click on the 'Mail' button which is at the bottom right of the lobby screen.

Step 4: At the Gift centre, check the 'Request' menu.

Step 5: Click the 'View' button on a friend’s name whom you wish to send the gift.

Step 6: Once you have selected a friend, you will be asked to read some important notes before proceeding. Read it carefully and tap the 'Give' option.

However, the ‘Request’ feature will only work for those you have been friends with for more than 24 hours apart from having a character level of 3 or above and a Synergy of over 20.

You should note that this feature is available for the first seven days since the beginning of a new season and after the expiry of the request time, one won’t be able to send any additional requests.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile