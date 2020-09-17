TFT Victorious Little Legends: How To Get Victorious Little Legends In TFT Set 4?

TFT is gaining a lot of popularity in recent times as the game developer organisation, Riot Games announced Victorious Little Legends as rewards for all the players. Also, a few months ago, Riot declared that players can get these Victorious Little Legends in two different ways which have made earning rewards more competitive and fun. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to get Victorious Little Legends in TFT and more. If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get Victorious Little Legends in TFT set 4?

Getting Victorious Little Legends in TFT is quite simple, all you need to do is be a good player and win matches. However, it is important to know which matches and what you would have to do to obtain Victorious Little Legends. This knowledge is essential as it helps a player to save money over purchases in piot Store and efforts in hatching Little Legends eggs.

As per the official site of League of Legends, to get Victorious Little Legends, TFT players need to understand that these rewards would be given after reaching Gold or higher tiers in BOTH Ranked stages. This means that the players who did not reach Gold tier in the first stage will not be able to receive a Victorious Little Legend under the current rewards system. To earn Victorious Little Legends skin, players need to play strongly since the beginning of to set or else they will be missing a key motivation to play Ranked in the second stage. So to get these legends as rewards, one must play wisely and reach the Gold Tier in the first half of the set so that they can win it at the end.

In the recent TFT set 4, three new Little Legends have been into the game: Ao Shin, Choncc and Umbra. However, these new Little Legends are only available through eggs hatches and Riot Store purchases. This means players currently would not be able to get these new Little Legends as rewards by the end of the TFT set 4.

All Images/ Promo Image ~ Riot Games.com

