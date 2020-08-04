How To Get Warhorse Title In PUBG Mobile And Make Your Character Shine?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale titles that is played by millions around the world. The online multiplayer game offers a range of titles that players can unlock by completing a bunch of unique missions and tasks. These titles are achievements that PUBG Mobile displays on a player's profile to reflect the skills of that particular user. This is one of the reasons why almost every player is constantly trying to collect as many titles as they possibly can. The game developers have introduced a variety of different titles over the years. One of the popular ones includes the Warhorse title. Although it isn’t quite new, it has been in the battle royale game for quite some time now. So, if you are wondering how you can grab the Warhorse title in PUBG Mobile, here’s how to do it.

Also Read | 130+ Unique PUBG Mobile Names: List Of PUBG Nicknames That Are Unique And Awesome

How to get Warhorse title in PUBG Mobile?

Here are the steps you need to follow to unlock the Warhorse title in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your device.

Step 2: Head over to the ‘Missions’ tab which is located right at the bottom of the lobby.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Achievements’ section. This will load a list of available missions you can complete.

Step 4: You need to tap on the ‘Warhorse’ option. Here, you will be tasked with completing a few missions.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 To Bring New Emotes, AKM Gun And Goldener Pharao X Suit

Image credits: PUBG Mobile

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Location, Secret Codes And Reward

You will see a total of 6 available missions under this model, but you just need to complete two of them in any of the maps. You can complete any two missions of your choice, however, it is advised that you take up the 'Pistol Mastery V' and 'Melee Mastery V' as they’re relatively easier to complete and take much less time.

Step 5: Select a mission and proceed to complete it by securing the required number of kills

Step 6: If you have selected ‘Pistol Mastery’ as your first mission, you will need to enter the map and search for pistols.

Step 7: After finding a pistol, you must destroy the bots (enemies) using the same weapon for the kills to count. You will still have access to other weapons in the game, however, they won’t add up to your kills if you use them.

Step 8: Once you are done with the first mission, move on to the next one and complete it by getting the required number of kills for that weapon.

After successfully completing the two missions, you will be rewarded with the Warhorse title.

Also Read | PUBG Users In India: How Many People Play PUBG And What Is Its Lifetime Revenue?

Image credits: