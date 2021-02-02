How To Glitch Through Walls In Roblox? Explained In Simple Words

Roblox is one of the most popular online game creation platforms which allows users from around the world to build their own video games and share them with community members online. It offers a wide range of video games across various categories for all age groups. Gamers can find plenty of video games that can be played alone or with a group of friends. The platform sees the addition of new titles on a timely basis. However, currently, players are wondering about Roblox Glitch in which people can glitch through walls. If you have been wondering about how to glitch through walls in Roblox, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to glitch through walls in Roblox?

This Roblox Glitch was introduced in the year 2015 which goes back to more than 5 years now. In this glitch, players can climb only colourful walls, and not all of them because there are a specific set of walls that are unclimbable. Before trying the Roblox Wall Glitch, it should be noted that it will not allow players to go outside of a game’s boundaries or inside closed buildings.

At first, users will need to find a corner near the wall they wish to glitch through or in simple words, climb.

Once you have found a corner near the wall, just place your avatar against it, and make sure the head touching the corner.

Now, you will need to have the camera facing your character and placed near its feet.

If you place the camera correctly, you will be able to see through the avatar.

Then, all you need to do is zoom into your avatar’s head slowly from the feet.

As soon as it is done, just zoom back into a third-person view.

After zooming back if you observe, you are actually on the opposite end of the wall. So, this is all you need to do to learn how to glitch through walls in Roblox. Practice more which will help you do it quickly and easily.

