How To Hatch A Dragon Egg In Minecraft And Re-summon Ender Dragon?

The Ender Dragon is one of the most harrowing challenges that you have to face in Minecraft, whose downfall allows you access to the End's outer islands. Once you get to the end in Minecraft, you are required to fight the End Dragon.

How to defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft?

The common approach of defeating the Dragon is by taking down the towers. You should notice that there are a number of obsidian towers that have beacons on top to heal the Ender Dragon as he flies by. You can either hack these using a sword or just shoot them with the help of a bow and arrow. Once you do that, it will be quite an easy fight and you should be able to take the Ender Dragon down in only a few minutes. You should also note that if you’re in Creative, you can defeat it a lot quicker than when you’re in Survival mode.

How to hatch a Dragon egg in Minecraft?

The Dragon egg is essentially a trophy you are rewarded when you defeat the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. This means it can’t be hatched; however, you can still add it to your inventory using the steps below:

Once you kill the Ender Dragon, a structure will appear that is built of bedrock with void blocks and an egg. You simply need to punch it once to teleport it about 15-20 blocks.

You have to start digging right next to the egg, reach down 3 blocks, and dig the side where the egg has been kept, and place a bed there. Now, you need to break the blocks which are in between the bed and the egg. Now, the egg will fall on the bed and break, allowing you to carry it home with you. To go home, you simply need to get in the bedrock structure.

How to respawn the Ender Dragon using his egg?

Players can also re-summon the Ender Dragon after defeating it. To do so, you need to place the egg on top of the bedrock structure and make four End Crystals using a crafting tool. Here's a recipe to build crystals:

Image credits: Minecraft

Now, go ahead and place all four End crystals around the egg as shown in the picture below:

Image credits: Minecraft

This will repair all the End crystals and regenerate the obsidian towers.

Image credits: Minecraft