How To Move To Another City In Bitlife? Read Details On Changing Cities In The Game

Bitlife is a text-based simulation gaming app from iOS developer Candywriter. The game allows users to create their profile and lead a virtual life through text-based tasks and other exciting activities.

Some details regarding Bitlife cities

In Bitlife, players need to live in “Cities” where they work and live and socialize virtually with other people. A city is just like a regular city on earth, and each Bitlife town is more or less the same with some differences like race or some cultural variations.

The colleges and important buildings like public libraries also get distinct names based on the city a player is living in. One can also visit other towns in Bitlife by using the "Vacation” option and spend some time in another city. At present, the simulation game has major cities from nearly 78 countries of the world.

If you are interested to know how to move to another city in Bitlife, here is a simple guide for you-

How to move to another city in Bitlife?

Leading a city life in Bitlife and enjoying a virtual life is often an excellent thing for any player. But, usually, a lot of players want to change cities in Bitlife and explore newer scopes. Although the relocation procedure is a little bit difficult, it is possible.

Wondering how to move to another city in Bitlife? At present, there is no option of changing cities in the same country inside the game. Players can only relocate to another city if it is situated in a different country than their original homeland.

Each player has the “Immigration” option to move into another country. You need to go to the “License Hub". Next, you have to click on the "Activities Page" There, you will find the "Immigration” option.

After this, you need to choose your preferred country to relocate to another city. In Bitlife, selecting the city is not possible. A player will get automatically randomly assigned to a new city.

In the game, one can only migrate to another country if their character 18 years old. The migration may also depend on the birthplace of the parents of the character.

The game has real-life situations for this purpose. To relocate, one needs to take permission from the city authority and the country's authority at present living. They also need to pay a decent sum of money to initiate the procedure. In this case, the player's partner should also contribute half of the money, or else the partner will be denied their chance of relocation. They also need to leave all their parents or other relatives, jobs, etc., behind to start a new life.

An underage character can only migrate if their parent characters migrate to a city in another country.