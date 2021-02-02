How To Take A Boat To Sea In Bitlife? Learn How To Do This Finding Nemo Task Here

Bitlife is a text-based life simulator that permits clients to carry on with another virtual life. Clients will begin without any preparation right from when they were conceived, to primary school, center school, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. Clients of this system will mimic a totally different life way for their character and the decisions and choices their character makes are totally up to them. Many users want to know how to take a boat to sea in Bitlife.

How to take a Boat to sea in Bitlife?

In Bitlife, the player can resort to many activities, things that they won't be up for in real life too. They can take up any role and create a whole new path for their virtual character. All decisions for their characters are made as the players see fit.

Players can also take up acts of leisure such as going to the beach or taking a boat out to the sea. Taking a boat out to sea is also the last task to complete the Finding Nemo challenge in Bitlife. Here’s how to take a boat in Bitlife:

To sail a boat in Bitlife, the players will have to procure a boating license.

This can be done through the licenses tab, the players will have to pay a small fee and answer the answers to the test correctly to claim the license.

The next step will be purchasing a boat, this could take varying amounts of time depending on the career path the player has chosen.

If the player is completing the Finding Nemo challenge then they must’ve chosen dentistry as a career path. As a dentist, the player can earn enough to buy a boat within a few years and at most a decade.

Once the players have bought the boat, they can take it out to the sea and complete the Bitlife Finding Nemo Challenge.

After completing this challenge, the players will be rewarded with a random accessory that they can use on any of their Bitlife characters.

Bitlife Finding Nemo Challenge

It is the last week of January and a new Bitlife Challenge has emerged. This new challenge requires the player to relive the events of Finding Nemo. To complete this challenge the players will have to go through a set of tasks. There are 5 tasks in total to complete the Finding Nemo Challenge, check them out below:

Live in Sydney

Become a dentist

Release a goldfish

Have a daughter named Darla

Take a boat to sea

