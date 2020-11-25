How To Join Fortnite Crew? Here's How To Start This New Monthly Subscription

Fortnite has recently introduced its Fortnite Crew subscription. A number of players have been talking about this new feature released by Fortnite. To help them, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Fornite Crew subscription.

How to join Fortnite Crew?

A number of players have been talking about the new Fortnite Crew subscription. They want to know answers to questions like how to join Fortnite Crew and how much is the Fortnite Crew subscription for. The answer to these questions has been found out after reading the small story uploaded on Xbox official website. It has the answer to all your questions including how to join Fortnite crew and how much is the Fortnite Crew subscription for. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into Fortnite Crew Subscription.

The players will get an option to buy the Fortnite Crew subscription from the in-game Item Shop or Battle Pass purchase screen. This is going to start during the launch of Chapter 2 – Season 5. After buying, the players will easily be able to cancel their subscription anytime they want. The makers have shared a small post about the same on Xbox official website. Thus have a look at what they had to say about this new subscription. For December, makers have introduced a cosmos Galaxia plus Style Fortnite Crew subscription reward. The players can also get a number of other items from this subscription. The players can get the subscription for $11.99 each month. Some other perks for buying Fortnite crew subscription.

More about Fortnite

The makers have decided to end their Halloween event on November 3. So a number of new content has been introduced to the game recently. The makers have recently brought in Galactus to their game. They made a Galactus skin and the players are certainly loving it. You can buy this skin from the Fortnite store for some V-Bucks. You can also try and buy the skin with your real money. It is also said that a number of other popular character skins are also going to be launched for general use in the game. Apart from this, the makers also introduced a new set of updates for their game. So seeing a lot of new content in the game is certainly understood.

