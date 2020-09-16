How To Join League Of Legends Closed Beta: Know All About Wild Rift Release Date & More

League of Legends' Wild Rift closed beta has now been announced for this month by Riot Games. This closed beta won't be available for everyone to download and register at this point in time. Read on to know how to join the League of Legends closed beta of wild rift release.

How to Join League Of Legends Wild Rift Closed Beta

LoL wild rift closed beta is currently on its first phase of regional launch in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand which starts from September 16 and will continue for a few weeks before its available in other regions.

LoL Closed Beta Registration Steps

This League of Legends closed beta is only going to be available for Android devices for now but Riot Games mentioned that a 'small test' for iOS is also going to come soon, so more news regarding the Apple users is soon to follow. The company also mentioned that the current method for inviting players is 'totally random'. Players who had previously pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store are receiving these invites. Those who want to pre-register can do so by doing the below steps:

Open the Google Play Store.

Search for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Open the game’s page on the Play Store.

Click on the “pre-register” button.

After doing the pre-registration, players will get a notification from the Play Store informing them that the game is now available for download. Players can only log in to the game using the same account. Currently, League of Legends Wild Rift still has a 2020 release date for the Mobile platforms.

Warm up your thumbs because Wild Rift Closed Beta starts today in Indonesia! Android users can check our app page on Google Play, and we'll be inviting a select few iOS players in a couple of days. If you don’t see an invitation, don’t fret—we’ll be sending more as we go along. pic.twitter.com/4dOZSleOzv — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

Riot Games has currently sent invitations to few players in Indonesia. The second invite phase will begin on September 18 for the countries mentioned above. Even if those who haven't received any invites yet can hope to soon get it any of these days as the company will keep inviting more players throughout this closed beta.

Below mentioned are the minimum requirements to play wild rift closed beta on an Android device:

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 GHz and above (32-Bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5GB

Resolution: 1280×720

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games