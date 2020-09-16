PS5 Showcase Event: When And Where To Watch The Live Sony Event?

PS5 has bee one of the most anticipated gaming consoles of the gaming community. The makers have still not revealed the release date for their new console. But are going to be sharing a lot of new information through their live event. This has been creating much excitement amongst the gamers and they want to find out what is going down at the new PS5 launch event. Read more to know about the PS5’s event time and other details.

Sony to make a PS5 showcase event tonight

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

Sony has finalised to keep their PlayStation 5 reveal event later tonight. The makers have already done a release event for PS5, but the fans want to know more details about the console. They have finalised to have a showcase broadcast for the PS5 to give the players a more in-depth analysis of the new powers and abilities of PS5. The event is going to begin on 1:00 pm PDT that is 1.30 am ISD and can be see-through Twitch and Youtube.

In addition, the players could get to see some new gameplay as they had introduced a couple of new games with their previous PS5 launch. The makers also released a Tweet about the same which said, “PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1 pms Pacific Time: http://play.st/PS5Showcase”.

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

More about PS5

A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have yet not revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and it suggests that the price could range anywhere around $500 for the blu-ray drive version and $450 for the All Digital edition. That transforms to ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted.

But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on. This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

