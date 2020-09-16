Last Updated:

PlayStation 5 Event Date, Timing And Other Details You Must Know

Sony has made an event announcement for Playstation 5 which is just a few hours away. Read on to know more about the event and Playstation 5 games.

playstation 5

PlayStation 5 is the successor to PlayStation 4 and it is scheduled to launch this year in 2020. This upcoming console will be a lot more powerful compared to PS4 which also means a significant increase in price as well. Sony recently announced an online event for the PlayStation 5. Continue reading to know all about this console and the available games.

Playstation 5 Showcase Event Release Date & Time

PlayStation 5 price is shown to be €499.90, while the second variant is priced at €399.90. The more expensive PlayStation 5 is the fat one and the cheaper slim version is the PS5 Digital Edition.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will begin on September 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT which is 8:00 PM (GMT) and the Livestream can be watched in the video above. Other timezones are mentioned below.

  • US: 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 16
  • UK: 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, Sept. 16
  • Australia: 6 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Sept. 17

Sony will stream this live event on its official website but you can also watch it on Sony's YouTube and Twitch channel.

PlayStation 5 Specifications

  • Ray tracing: True-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5™ games.
  • 4K-TV gaming: Play your favourite PS5™ games on your stunning 4K TV.
  • Up to 120fps with 120Hz output: Smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.
  • HDR technology: Unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colours.
  • 8K output: PS5™ consoles support 8K Output, so playing games on a 4320p resolution display is totally possible.
  • Ultra-High-Speed SSD
  • Integrated I/O: The custom integration of the PS5 console's systems pulls data a lot faster from the SSD.

PlayStation Games: Below mentioned are some of the gaming titles which will be available initially

1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

ps5 spiderman

2. Horizon Forbidden West

horizon ps5

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

4. Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

5. Returnal

Returnal

6. Sackboy A Big Adventure

7. Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls

8. Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars

Here is a complete list of PlayStation 5 games :

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Bugsnax
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Demon's Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • GhostWire: Tokyo
  • Godfall™ 
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online
  • HITMAN 3 
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • JETT : The Far Shore®
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Little Devil Inside
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • NBA 2K21
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm™
  • Pragmata
  • Project Athia (working title)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure
  • Solar Ash
  • Stray
  • The Pathless
  • Tribes of Midgard

