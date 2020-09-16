PlayStation 5 Event Date, Timing And Other Details You Must Know

PlayStation 5 is the successor to PlayStation 4 and it is scheduled to launch this year in 2020. This upcoming console will be a lot more powerful compared to PS4 which also means a significant increase in price as well. Sony recently announced an online event for the PlayStation 5. Continue reading to know all about this console and the available games.

Playstation 5 Showcase Event Release Date & Time

PlayStation 5 price is shown to be €499.90, while the second variant is priced at €399.90. The more expensive PlayStation 5 is the fat one and the cheaper slim version is the PS5 Digital Edition.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will begin on September 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT which is 8:00 PM (GMT) and the Livestream can be watched in the video above. Other timezones are mentioned below.

US: 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 16

UK: 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Australia: 6 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Sept. 17

Sony will stream this live event on its official website but you can also watch it on Sony's YouTube and Twitch channel.

PlayStation 5 Specifications

Ray tracing: True-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5™ games.

4K-TV gaming: Play your favourite PS5™ games on your stunning 4K TV.

Up to 120fps with 120Hz output: Smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.

HDR technology: Unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colours.

8K output: PS5™ consoles support 8K Output, so playing games on a 4320p resolution display is totally possible.

Ultra-High-Speed SSD

Integrated I/O: The custom integration of the PS5 console's systems pulls data a lot faster from the SSD.

PlayStation Games: Below mentioned are some of the gaming titles which will be available initially

1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

2. Horizon Forbidden West

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

4. Gran Turismo 7

5. Returnal

6. Sackboy A Big Adventure

7. Demon's Souls

8. Destruction AllStars

Here is a complete list of PlayStation 5 games :

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

DEATHLOOP

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

Horizon Forbidden West

JETT : The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

Image Credits: PlayStation.com

Promo Image Credits: PlayStation.com