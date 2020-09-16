PlayStation 5 Event Date, Timing And Other Details You Must Know

PlayStation 5 is the successor to PlayStation 4 and it is scheduled to launch this year in 2020. This upcoming console will be a lot more powerful compared to PS4 which also means a significant increase in price as well. Sony recently announced an online event for the PlayStation 5. Continue reading to know all about this console and the available games.
Playstation 5 Showcase Event Release Date & Time
PlayStation 5 price is shown to be €499.90, while the second variant is priced at €399.90. The more expensive PlayStation 5 is the fat one and the cheaper slim version is the PS5 Digital Edition.
The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will begin on September 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM PDT which is 8:00 PM (GMT) and the Livestream can be watched in the video above. Other timezones are mentioned below.
- US: 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 16
- UK: 9 p.m. BST on Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Australia: 6 a.m. AEST on Thursday, Sept. 17
Sony will stream this live event on its official website but you can also watch it on Sony's YouTube and Twitch channel.
PlayStation 5 Specifications
- Ray tracing: True-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5™ games.
- 4K-TV gaming: Play your favourite PS5™ games on your stunning 4K TV.
- Up to 120fps with 120Hz output: Smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.
- HDR technology: Unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colours.
- 8K output: PS5™ consoles support 8K Output, so playing games on a 4320p resolution display is totally possible.
- Ultra-High-Speed SSD
- Integrated I/O: The custom integration of the PS5 console's systems pulls data a lot faster from the SSD.
PlayStation Games: Below mentioned are some of the gaming titles which will be available initially
1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
2. Horizon Forbidden West
3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
4. Gran Turismo 7
5. Returnal
6. Sackboy A Big Adventure
7. Demon's Souls
8. Destruction AllStars
Here is a complete list of PlayStation 5 games :
- Astro's Playroom
- Bugsnax
- DEATHLOOP
- Demon's Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Godfall™
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gran Turismo 7
- Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online
- HITMAN 3
- Horizon Forbidden West
- JETT : The Far Shore®
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Little Devil Inside
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Oddworld: Soulstorm™
- Pragmata
- Project Athia (working title)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- Solar Ash
- Stray
- The Pathless
- Tribes of Midgard
Image Credits: PlayStation.com
Promo Image Credits: PlayStation.com