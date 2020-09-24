How To Kill Wolverine In Fortnite Season 4? Here's Location And Strategy Guide

Five Fortnite bosses were made available to the players at the season launch of previous Fortnite chapter 2 seasons. For the current season 4, only Doctor Doom was available to fight as a boss. The latest patch of 14.20 now includes Logan (also known as Wolverine) as the newest boss which the players can fight and defeat to get their hands on the Wolverine Claws Mythic Weapon.

How to Kill Wolverine Boss in Fortnite Season 4?

Players can find Wolverine in the Weeping Woods in Fortnite which is spread across C5, C6, D5, D6 on the map. Iron Man and Doctor Doom have their own specific areas in which they can be easily found but Wolverine can walk around and could be seen anywhere in Weeping Woods (one of the major POIs on the map). He can also end up in the south location, near to the Slurpy Swamps location. Players can also track him down by his footsteps.

How much health does Wolverine Have

Wolverine has around 1,000 health and shield points and he will attack any player immediately who tries to fight him. Due to close-quarter fight being his forte, it's a bad idea to fight him up close. Players should keep a distance and damage him as much as possible before Wolverine comes too near. He also has an ability called lunge that he uses to close the distance. Attacking him from top of the building is also a good option as the bosses in Fortnite can't build structures. Wolverine can also run a lot faster than other characters, plus building structures is also a bad idea since he easily destroys them in a short time.

This new boss isn't going to drop any vault key card, which other bosses normally drop. He will have a Mythic ability, Wolverine's claws. Using these claws, players can try out quick melee combos and also use the lunge ability, dodge ability and also a slashing attack. His Mythic ability wasn't available in the normal modes previously.

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games