Free Fire Update OB24: Maintenance Time Updates For The Upcoming Update

Free Fire has been one of the most popular battle royale games that was also the most downloaded mobile game in 2019. The makers have been successful in creating much anticipation around their new Free Fire OB 24 update which is going live. Read more to know about Free Fire OB24 update.

Makers share a post about Free Fire update release time

The fans have been talking about Free Fire servers being down due to the upcoming OB24 update. They have been asking a lot of questions about the release time and date of the Free Fire update. It is being released on September 23, 2020. Free Fire makers have taken to their social media handles to address that Free Fire is under maintenance and will be back in no time. This has been taken into consideration as a number of the players have been asking things like, “when will Free Fire open today?” and “why is Free Fire not opening?” All these questions have been answered by the makers through their Instagram account. It mentioned that the servers will be back up by Sept 23, 5.30pm The caption read:

Maintenance for the Booyah Patch Day will commence on 23/09/2020! Starting from 10:00am (IST), you will not be able to enter the game and play as usual. The maintenance is expected to end at 5:30pm (IST) and you will be able to play as usual after. Thank you for your patience, survivors. Look forward to new features such as the new island spawn, new weapon ParaFAL, team boost, cook grenade, and more!

Free Fire Update: What is being added in OB24?

A number of new features have been added to Free Fire after it managed to gain massive popularity all over the globe. The makers have added a number of new features with their latest Free Fire OB 24 update. Currently, the makers are working to release this new OB24 update and have thus locked the servers under maintenance. Some additions like New Spawn Island, upgraded training island, weapons balance, and more have been added to Free Fire. The fans have been so excited to know what features the new updates brings to the Free Fire. Here are all the new features that have been added in the OB24 update.

New Spawn Island New Weapons – Parafal and Flamethrower New Armory Menu New Spawn Island New Gameplay feature: Team Boost New features in the Settings Menu

