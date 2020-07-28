How To Leave A Clan In PUBG Mobile? Easy Step-by-step Guide To Leave Your Clan

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its multiplayer popular games, PUBG mobile, and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been on this game since the lockdown began. Because of PUBG mobile’s popularity, the makers have been constantly working on new updates and additions for the game. Read more about PUBG.

The makers have also been bringing in a lot of new features and missions for the players. But some of the players have been asking a lot of questions. Some players have been trying to figure out how to leave a clan in PUBG mobile. There is an easy tutorial in the PUBG mobile app itself that will show how to leave a clan in PUBG mobile. But if you still cannot figure it out, we have laid out an easy technique to leave a squad in PUBG mobile. Read more to know how to leave a clan in PUBG mobile.

How to leave a clan in PUBG mobile

Steps to leave a clan in PUBG

Click on the clan menu

Click on the member option

Click on the broken shield that will be located next to the clan name

Click on the gear icon if you are the clan leader

Then confirm the exit on the pop-up screen

Source: Prayas Gaming Youtube

A number of players on PUBG have been joining the clan along with their friends. This is not only to form a group of friends playing for the same clan but also other benefits. Players also join the clan to complete the clan mission and get additional coins for them. The people also join clans to get access to the Clan store. With this access, the players can exchange their items in the clan store along with your clan members. Here are steps to leave clan in PUBG mobile.

More about PUBG mobile

The makers also brought in a new map for the classic mode called LIVIK. It is a 2km x 2km map that can take up to 52 players. This map has been created based on actual locations in Northern Europe. It includes a number of different locations like such as a rain forest, desert, waterfall, and snowfield. Along with the map, the makers also introduced a couple of new weapons for the game. Currently, the PUBG players have been scared about the ban of PUBG mobile in India. This has not been announced officially yet and it might just affect the makers as it is reported that India is their biggest market.

