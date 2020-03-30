How To Look At The Shooting Stars In 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'?

Shooting stars are not only an aesthetic pleasure in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but they are also an essential resource for getting star fragments in the game. So, for those of you who are wondering how to look at the shooting stars to wish upon them or learn about the meteor showers, this guide looks to offer all the details.

How to look at the shooting stars in Animal Crossing and wish upon them?

To wish upon a shooting star, you will need to start by staring at the night sky. It is suggested that you head to the coasts, with a flat background, which will allow you to see most of the sky. Make sure that the view is not obstructed by buildings or trees. Now, you will need to tilt the camera up very slightly using the right thumbstick to get a clear, wide expanse of the skies. Now, you must wait until a shooting star passes. As you spot one, you will have to immediately unequip any equipment that you are holding and press the ‘A’ button while still looking at the sky.

The quickest way to unequip any equipment or item is by bringing up the tool ring wheel which can be found on the arrow buttons and hit the down arrow. In case, you cannot find the wheel, you can simply head to your pockets and click on “put away.” However, you need to be quick as the shooting stars will be seen for just a few fleeting moments.

When does a meteor shower occur in Animal Crossing?

Image credits: Nintendo via GameRevolution

You don’t actually need to guess when a meteor shower will occur in the game, as Tom Nook or Isabelle will announce that one is coming as part of their daily briefing during that day. Shooting stars arrive between 19:00 and 04:00. So if a meteor shower announcement has not been made, there is no need to stay up all night wishing for one to appear. Players can spot shooting stars on clear nights at random, so it is best that you keep an eye out for them while you're out and about.

Image credits: Nintendo | iMore