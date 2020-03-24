How To Use QR Codes In 'Animal Crossing' And Download Custom Clothing Designs?

Animal Crossing: New Horizon comes with a variety of new features. However, its ability to scan QR codes of designs that were created through the New Leaf or Happy Home Designer is one of the widely used functions. With the help of these codes, one can import any custom clothing design into the actual game. In addition, it allows you to import other players’ designs as well, as long as you have a QR code.

How to use QR codes in Animal Crossing from New Leaf for custom clothing

If you are looking to use a QR code from a New Leaf or Happy Home Designer for a piece of custom clothing, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Grab your iOS or Android device and download the Nintendo Switch Online app, if you haven’t already. The app is available on the app stores – Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

Step 2: Once you have downloaded the app, log in to your Nintendo Account.

Step 3: Tap on 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' from the main screen which will direct you to the game's settings. Now, activate the NookLink.

Step 4: Restart the app and it will be activated.

Once it’s active, you can scan the QR codes. However, you should note that it only allows you to scan one at a time, and the face cut-out boards option which was earlier available in New Leaf have been discontinued in the game.

Step 5: Click on Animal Crossing: New Horizons > Designs.

Step 6: Hit the Scan a QR Code button. It will make a request for certain permissions. Allow them and start scanning QR codes.

How to download your QR code custom clothing designs in Animal Crossing

Once you have scanned and saved a number of QR codes, you would probably want to use them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do so, you will need to open New Horizons and head to the designs app. Now, tap on '+' to download the saved designs. Select a slot where you wish to save the new design. You're done.

Share designs in New Horizons

You should now be able to share all the designs that have been made in New Horizons. Firstly, you will have to build Able Sister's Tailor shop. Once it is complete, along with a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription, you can start sharing the new designs.

