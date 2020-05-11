How To Make A Blast Furnace In Minecraft Using The Crafting Menu?

A blast furnace is one of the most important items you can have in your inventory in Minecraft. Much like a furnace, it is mainly used to smelt items in the game but also comes with the ability to smelt twice as fast as compared to a regular furnace. However, it can only be used to smelt ore blocks, tools, and armour, along with gold or chainmail. Creating this item in Minecraft is one of the earlier steps to follow to be able to melt down your old gear into iron ingots, which can be further utilized for creating other creative items, such as a Minecraft anvil.

How to make a blast furnace in Minecraft?

Step 1: Open the Crafting menu

Creating a Blast Furnace in Minecraft is relatively easy if you have the required ingredients at hand. Here’s a list of all the ingredients you will need to craft a Blast Furnace:

Five Iron Ingots

Three pieces of Smooth Stone

One Furnace

Step 2: Add all the items to the crafting menu

Pull up your crafting grid and load the top row with Iron Ingots. Two of the remaining Ingots will go on either side of the middle row with furnace placed in the centre of the grid. Add three smooth stones in the bottom row and you will be ready to create your blasting furnace.

Image credits: Minecraft

After you have filled the crafting area with all the required items as specified above, your blast furnace should appear in the box to the right.

Step 3: Move the Blast Furnace to your Inventory

Once your Blast Furnace is ready, you need to move it to your inventory.

To use a Blast Furnace in Minecraft, you simply need to place the item and fuel on top of the Blast Furnace. This will change its state to ‘lit’. The item that you place on it will be smelted at twice the speed of a regular furnace and the fuel that will go in the blast furnace will also be consumed at double the rate. The smelted item can be obtained from the block, by clicking on ‘use item’.

Image credits: Minecraft