How To Make End Portal In Minecraft To Take On The Ender Dragon?

In Minecraft, the End Portal is a unique structure that is used in order to enter the End biome. The game offers players two different ways to get an End Portal; the first method requires you to create the frame yourself, whereas the second method involves searching a frame that has already been assembled in a Stronghold. Here’s a look at how you can create it yourself.

How to make End Portal in Minecraft?

Here are the materials you will need to make an End Portal in Minecraft.

12 Eyes of Ender

12 End Portal Frames

Crafting the End Portal from scratch

One of the easiest ways players can travel to the End biome is by creating their own End Portal using the above two materials. You need to build the End Portal standing in one spot while placing the portal frames in a circle around you. This is a necessary step to ensure that the Ender Eyes are facing the right direction to enable the portal.

1. Make the Frame

The first thing you need to do is create the frame for the End Portal from 12 end portal frames. Add three end portal frames to build one side of the portal and turn to the right side to add three additional end portal frames for the other side of the portal. Also make sure that the tabs in green which you find on top of end portal frames are facing the inside portion of the portal.

In the next step, you need to turn to the right and add another three end portal frames for the next side of the portal. Now, turn to your right and add the remaining three frames. Here's a look at what it should look like:

Image credits: Minecraft

2. Add the Eye of Ender to finish the End Portal

Once you have created the frame, your next step is to complete the End Portal. To do this, you simply need to add the 12 Eyes of Ender. Add the Ender Eyes inside each of the end portal frame blocks by standing in the middle of the portal.

However, you don't have to add the 12th one as you stand in the middle. This is because it will activate the End Portal and transport you to the End biome. So, make sure that you step out before placing the last Eye of Ender.

Image credits: Minecraft

After adding the last Eye of Ender, your End Portal will be activated.

Image credits: Reddit