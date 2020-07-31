How To Make Floors In Grounded And Unlock Multi-Story Bases Upgrade?

One of the most important aspects of Grounded is base building. It is required to protect you from all the creepy creatures and dangers. However, this ability is available when you start out in the game and only shows up later in the game as an upgrade. This involves completing all the story quests that are available in the game including the investigation of an explosion at the oak tree. You don’t need to go through a lot of quests; however, it will still take a considerable amount of time before unlocking the various aspects.

How to make floors in Grounded?

To build a floor in Grounded, you must reach the investigation mission and fix the Mysterious Machine. Once you've done that, you need to enter the Oak Lab and meet a robot named BURG.L. The robot won’t be in a working state and will require some fixing. All you need to do is grab the Grasslands BURG.L Chip from the ground and interact with the robot to reach your building options.

You need to choose the option "I found a BURG.L chip". Next, you need to select “I’ll trade you some Raw Science”. Now, you will see all the recipes that it has to offer. You will need to click on “Multi-Story Bases”. Make sure that you have 1,000 Raw Science to unlock the flooring. Raw Science is a form of currency in the game that helps you unlock recipes.

You can easily get Raw Science by analysing different things at a computer. Alternatively, you can also earn Raw Science by completing BURG.L’s quests. Once you have the required amount of Raw Science, you can make the purchase from the robot and receive a blueprint for building the staircase and a floor. To build a floor, go back to your base and find four Grass Planks. You will get it for free by chopping stalks of grass using an axe. As for creating a staircase, you will need the same items and a Weed Stem.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store