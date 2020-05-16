Terraria Patch Notes: What Time Does Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End Come Out?

The Terraria Journey’s End patch notes have finally arrived, and it’s a major update. The update brings a new Journey and Master mode, a host of quality of life changes, new weapons, furniture and blocks, a full revisit of the Terraria experience, new enemies to battle with and a lot more.

Also Read | CSGO Patch Notes Bring Texture Streaming And Other Graphical Improvements

What time does Terraria 1.4 come out?

Luckily, you don’t have long to wait before you finally download the eagerly awaited Terraria 1.4 update. The Journey’s End will be patched on Saturday, May 16, and will be rolled out at 1 PM EST. However, it is worth noting that the latest Terraria 1.4 patch will only be released on PCs on May 16. As for mobile ports and gaming consoles, a date is yet to be announced, however, it can be expected in the near future.

Terraria patch notes 1.4

I. Journey’s End New Content and Additions

Major Features:

Added a Journey Mode, a brand new world and character difficulty mode that offers unprecedented control over the way you play the game. It comes with unique powers such as item duplication, weather control, spawn rate and difficulty sliders, and more

Added a Master Mode, a new highest difficulty surpassing that of Expert. You can test your skills against even tougher challenges, and perhaps be rewarded with some unique rewards from every boss

Added two brand new bosses to seek out and challenge

Added the Bestiary, an encyclopedia of the enemies, allies, and critters you encounter on your journey

Added Golf, a new fun pastime for when you want to take a break from all the monster slaying

Added Windy Day weather, along with various ambient effects and even some enemies

Added Town Pylons and NPC Happiness, an expansion on the town system that culminates with the ability to build a teleportation network to towns around the world

Menu/UI:

Officially adding Texture Pack support, which now has its own option in the main menu

Added RGB Lighting to the game for Razer, Corsair, and Logitech hardware

Added Block Swap, a mechanic that allows the player to replace pre-existing blocks with new ones, without having to mine them up first. As a bonus, this also allows you to swap Chests and Dressers while keeping the chest inventory intact

Terraria now has a brand new series of intro splash screens and an intro sequence

Added a completely overhauled Character and World Creation Menu

Added Boss Health Bars

Added Emote Commands and menu

Adding loading screen informative help text when generating worlds

Added two new Health/Mana Bar style options

Added a number of new minimap border options

Added a Recommended Achievement icon to guide the player

Added a new achievement to craft a workbench

Ambience:

Added Windy Day weather, along with various ambient effects and even some enemies

Added a variety of ambient background objects in the sky

Added a new celebratory event after defeating a boss or invasion for the first time

Added the graveyard mini biome

Added uncommon thunderstorm ambient weather

Added a chance for meteor showers, which dramatically increase falling star rates

Added new falling star animations in the sky

Added the ability for the player character to blink, close their eyes, or squint, as circumstances call for it

Worldgen and Biomes:

Added dozens of new biome backgrounds

The Underground Desert now has some structural changes, new loot, and a variety of new threats

Added new paintings to Underground Desert houses, done by the testers

Added Oasis mini biomes

Added Oasis ferns

Added cattails

Added lilypads

Added a new desert palm tree style

Added new Granite, Marble, Living Tree and Desert rubble piles to those biomes

Added flower vines to grassy caves

Added natural flowers to the Jungle, Crimson, Corruption, and Hallow

Added natural tall flowers

Added flower patches, ore veins and a few other surface microbiomes

Added a variety of new structural changes to the Dungeon

Added a substantial number of new map screen backgrounds

Added several new glowing moss biome variants

Added several new traps to worldgen

Added several new moon appearance variations

Added some new rare shell variants, as well as the Shell Pile block

Added seagrass

Added a unique underground layer background when in the Ocean

Added new mushroom biome plants

Added Seaweed, which can grow at the bottom of the Ocean

Updated the Ocean biome with some new variations

Added Underground Gem Trees

Added a Hardmode Desert Chest and Biome Key

Added Yellow Willow and Sakura Trees

Added a variety of fruit that can be found from hitting trees

Also Read | TFT Patch Notes 10.10 Brings New Galactic Armory And Changes To Strong Tier 1 Champions

Music:

Added an entirely new title theme, Journey’s End

Added the Windy Day theme

Added the Space Day theme

Added the Ocean Night theme

Added the Town Day and Night themes

Added the Storm theme

Added the Slime Rain theme

Added the Graveyard theme

Added the Underground Jungle theme

Added the Surface Night Jungle theme

Added the Duke Fishron boss theme

Added the Morning Rain theme

Added the Console Title theme

Added the Underground Desert theme

Added themes for the new bosses

Added music boxes for all of the newly introduced tracks

Long overdue, the winning track of Terraria’s music contest by Xenon and DJ Sniper has been implemented as a music box.

NPCs and Pylons:

Added the Golfer NPC

Added the Zoologist NPC

Added an NPC Happiness system based on where and who they live with

Added Town Pylons, a method of rapid transport between established towns

Added Cat, Dog, and Bunny Town Pet NPCs

Enemies and Critters:

Added two new bosses

Added several Blood Moon fishing enemies

Added a few Windy Day enemies

Add a few other enemies to several different biomes, such as Mushroom and Underground

Added Gnomes

Added wild friendly Fairies, as well as fairy logs

Naturally, we also added Bottled Fairies

Added over a dozen new critters

Added several Underworld critters

Added Gold Goldfish and several other Gold Critters

Equipment and Items:

Added a new ultimate sword, a celebration of your journey, from beginning to end

Added the Celebration Mk2 to Moon Lord’s loot pool, an improved replacement version of Celebration, which has been given a different source

Added the Super Star Shooter, a hardmode Star Cannon

Added an entirely new class of Summoner weapons, Whips

Added the Hallowed Summoner Helmet

Added over a dozen new accessory tinkers

Added special crafting recipes which can only be made in the presence of the Ecto Mist of Graveyards

Several NPCs will now sell special wares when they are in a graveyard

(Re)-added the Zapinator, and now comes in two color variants

Added a couple music instruments with basic musical functionality, and added some control over the pitch of The Axe’s sound

Added several “Amber” items to match other Gem crafting recipes

Added Finch Staff and several other new summon weapons

Added the Stepping Stool accessory

Added several new Rocket variants

Added Fledgling Wings

(Re)-added the Lunar Drills, which are now rebalanced to offer pros and cons compared to the Lunar Pickaxes

Added Dirt Bombs and Sticky Dirt Bombs

Added Tungsten Bullet, so Tungsten worlds can craft their ammo too

Added Sergeant United Shield

Added Jousting Lances

Added several other new swords

Added a variety of kites

Added over 50 new food and drink items to the game

Added paper airplanes

Added 9 new items to Underground Desert loot

Added Footballs

And many more weapons, accessories, and other useful tools

Fishing:

Added Blood Moon fishing, a dangerous pastime filled with new enemies and new rewards

Added Oasis fishing and a number of new items from it, such as a fishing rod

Added two new Oasis Quest Fish

Added new methods of Lava Fishing and significantly expanded the Lava Fishing loot pool

Added Chum Buckets for fishing

Added Ice, Oasis, Lava, and Ocean Fishing Crates

Furniture and Blocks:

Added Void Vault and Void Bag

Added some wind impacted furniture

Added several new bricks/walls to go with ores or blocks that did not have them

Added 8 new full furniture sets and matching blocks

Added a collection of placeable walls we collectively refer to as “Ecto Walls”, specifically, craftable variants of over 50 previously worldgen only walls

Added a method of crafting placeable versions of Gem-studded Stone Blocks and walls normally found in worldgen

Moss can now be harvested as an item with a paint scraper

Moss now spreads to and can be planted on Gray Brick to make Mossy Brick

Added a substantial number of new banners, including new enemies and some old ones who never had banners

Added several decorative columns and beams

Added Graveyard Paintings and several other Graveyard based furniture and block items items

Added new Statues

Added a questionably large number of toilets

Added several new lava themed decorative items

Added several new biome themed torches: Desert, Coral, Corrupt, Crimson, Hallowed and Jungle

New biome torches can now drop from pots in their respective biomes

Added matching campfires to go with all of these new torches

Added two new water changing fountains

Added two new Monoliths

Added potted indoor trees

Added a few new wiring related items

Added the Truffle Worm Cage and cages for most of the new critters

Added the final paint colour

Vanity Outfits, Pets, and Mounts:

Added over a dozen new vanity outfits

Added several new hair and hat based vanity items

Added several animal ear and tail vanity items

Added several new vanity accessories

Added three new dyes

Added two dozen new hairstyles

Added the last of the dev sets

Added more than ten new pets

Added more than ten new mounts

Added Minecarp, Digging Molecart and many other vanity Minecart variants

II. Journey’s End: Changes and Revisions to Pre-Existing Content

UI, Menus, Options, and Quality of Life:

The game will now initially launch by default in borderless windowed mode, and attempt to auto-detect your proper resolution

Characters on the player select screen will now animate when selected

Launching the game should now automatically generate a Resource Packs folder in your save folder for texture packs

The main menu shows a new background every time a “day” passes

The world creation menu can generate random world names for you

Improved the visibility of the Cloud On/Off buttons on the Player and World menus to improve clarity

There is now improved UI feedback when attempting to delete favourited characters, explaining why

The player/world menu scroll bar is removed if there are not enough saves to need scrolling

There is now a button to instantly apply resolution changes from the menu settings

The Death screen now has a timer until you respawn, and you can also quit out of the game while dead. Your timer will continue to tick down while on the main menu, and if you rejoin while it is still active, you will still be dead

You can now change the eye and skin colour of your character at a Dresser

Added a setting option that allows you to toggle whether Hovering Wings work by holding down, or by pressing down once. Particularly impactful on Gamepad

If various things happen while the game is minimized on your taskbar, it will now flash. This includes things like taking damage, spawning, or worldgen finishing

There are now icons on your map showing your world spawn and your current bed spawn point

Player, NPC, and Boss Icons, as well as several other icons, now have a white outline on the map to increase visibility

Added the ability to double click on the map to make a ping for other players to see

Teammate names now display on the screen in an easier to read way

Holding backspace in chat deletes text faster

You can now chat/talk in single player, for using emotes or seeing past world messages

You can now copy/paste sign text and it will include line breaks

Quick Stack will now prioritize Piggy Banks, Safes, Defender’s Forge, Void Vault, and the portable Money Trough and Void Bag

The viable range when Quick Stacking to nearby chests has increased by 25%

You can no longer place favourited Money Troughs inside of themselves

Added a blue box under item mouseover text in the inventory to increase text readability. This feature has an option to turn it off if preferred.

Currently selected recipe now has a gold highlight

The currently active Hotbar slot is now brighter when the inventory is open

Paint, Actuators, and Ale can now be placed in Ammo Slots

Sorting your inventory will now attempt to put ammo in any free Ammo slots

Sorting your inventory will attempt to sort your coin slots in order

Music Boxes now make an audio indication that they have recorded

You can now place Music Boxes in your vanity slot to listen to them

Buff durations timer display now rounds up instead of down

Expanded and improved the Biome visual settings in the Camera mode

Added an option that allows decreasing the size of the minimap

There is now an option setting to activate/deactivate the Tile Grid overlay on both Gamepad and Keyboard/Mouse

UI Scale can now be set as low as 50%, with a maximum of 200%

The default cursor now has a white outline, but you can still change this in the options

Achievements now make a sound when unlocked

If someone attempts to quit out of the game mid-save, the game will still attempt to finish saving, which should prevent a lot of "save" corruptions

Multiplayer dedicated servers now save every 10 minutes, rather than every morning

The dedicated server should now prevent your PC from going to sleep when inactive, which would stop the server

Also Read | Ghost Of Tsushima Release Date, Gameplay Trailer, And Its Availability On PC

Worldgen and Biomes:

Heavily optimized worldgen speed

A wide variety of natural background walls from different biomes can now be interchangeably Contaminated. Several Jungle backgrounds can be converted, but cannot be cleaned back to Jungle, only to stone. Previously, they were completely immune to the Clentaminator

Dramatically changed the layout and frequency of deserts in worldgen, they should be larger but less common, with more natural dunes

The Ice Biome should now generate further away from spawn, and in a more narrow shape

Natural underground minecart tracks can now be much longer and come in more interesting configurations

Underground Mushroom worldgen is now much larger and redesigned

Updated mushroom treetops and some underground mushroom backwalls

Improved how Marble Biome walls generate, no longer quite as “square”

Icicles in infected biomes now take on the colour of that biome, rather than being blue

Rain now takes on the water colour of the biome it is falling in

Increased chest limit from 1000 to 8000

In response to the increasingly complex worldgen making Underground Cabins more broken down and full of furniture, the odds of cabin paintings spawning has been increased until they are more reasonably found

Grass growing in front of Grassy/Flowery Walls will grow flowers too, unlike in front of other backgrounds

Sunflowers now block the spread of Hallow

Critter statues now generate during worldgen

Wood Chests now have a chance to contain a stack of wood

Added a system that would fill in very small holes in naturally generated walls on worldgen to make a more polished black wall appearance

Sandstorms are now significantly less common, particularly in the early game

Reduced the intensity of Mighty Wind, it will now push you less

Rain is slightly less common

Art Improvements and Visual Effects:

Hallowed Armor has been completely reworked visually, and now has an Ancient Hallowed Armor variant to use the old style

The Skyware furniture set

All of the cloud background art, including the addition of some familiar looking clouds

Golem, Queen Bee, and Everscream

Eye Patch, Goggles, 0x33’s Aviators and Glasses item icons, so that they are easier to see in the inventory

Harpy, Mummy, and Wolf enemies

The Goblin Invasion enemies

Dungeon Skeletons

The Truffle NPC

Many previously colour-swapped Biome-wood-variant furniture items have been made more unique

Dozens of background rubble piles from different biomes

The sprites for many treetops

The Lunar Invasion planets visible in the sky

The Hardmode Dungeon Chests

Several dozen wall item icons were adjusted so that the vast majority of wall items are now consistently sized

Food, Drinks, and Potions are now held in the player's hand and have improved eating/drinking animations

A number of hats which previously did not show hair now show hair

Boss Bags now look much more sparkly and visible, to help people find them after a fight

Fallen Stars have been given a visual overhaul, both during their falling animation, and their item art

Improved how Eater of Worlds and Destroyer visually spawn into the world

Nebula’s shader is now slightly less pink, and the enemies in it have a pulsing effect to make them stand out more visually

All of the Jump in a Bottles that did not previously have visible vanity options now can be visibly seen on the player

Lunar Armor sets no longer lose some of their visual brightness when only wearing one piece. Individual pieces will still have the same brightness as if you wore the full set.

Elf Copter, Santa-NK1, and Everscream’s projectiles were given increased light and visibility

Queen Bee’s stinger projectile was given a larger sprite and is easier to see

Ambient night lighting may vary depending on the moon phase

There are now many more stars in the night sky

Redesigned the targeting icon for summoner lock-on

Gameplay

Reaching the end of the Pumpkin and Frost Moon will unlock one in-game day of Halloween and Christmas season, respectively

The start date for Halloween events in-game is now October 10

Gravestones will now show the date of death

NPCs that die in Hardcore mode will drop Gravestones

Desert Fossil can now be mined at any pickaxe power or with bombs. However, it is fragile and adjacent fossil blocks may break when you mine it, costing you some of the ore

Desert Fossil based gear is now weaker because it is available sooner

Increased the max stack size of a ton of items

You can now “Return” bought items for the full purchase price as long as you have not closed the shop window

Hitting trees with an axe may now drop things sometimes

An extensive review of sell values across the entire game, increasing the consistency of sell values. This particularly includes things like items that had no sell value but should have, consistent sell value of items dropped from the same source, and much more

Expert enemies who steal your money will now be saved in that area and respawn if you come back. You can see their locations and how much money they have on the map

Titan Glove and its tinkers now give auto swing to all Melee Weapons (and Whips)

Celestial Pillar fragment drops now scale with the player count in Expert

Wood, Iron, and Gold Crates drop better quality ore depending on which level of the crate it is. Wood Crates, for instance, only drop Copper/Tin/Iron/Lead

All fishing crates now come in pre-Wall of Flesh and post-Wall of Flesh variants. Pre-Wall of Flesh variants does not contain Hardmode Ores

Gold Crates now have a chance to drop Life Crystals and Enchanted Swords

Dungeon Crates may now include Books

Flower Boots are now included in the Jungle Crate’s loot pool

Penguin and Turtle Pets can now be obtained rarely from their respective Biome crates

You can now fish up Alchemy Tables in the Dungeon

The Angler now has dialogue that will tell you how many quests you have completed for him

Angler’s Quest rewards are now more likely to give you the Info Accessories. Additionally, he will not give you duplicates of an accessory you have in your inventory unless you already have them all

Coral Blocks have been entirely resprited, and are no longer given as rewards from the Angler. Instead, they can be crafted

Pirate Map and Snow Globe items can now stack to 20

Massively overhauled the Guide’s help dialogue, adding hints and tips for the content all the way up to the Lunar Invasion, addressing all new NPCs since 1.1, replacing outdated information, and bringing some previously bugged lines back into circulation

The game will now detect if you’ve been stationary/AFK for a while and avoid spawning worms on you

Cacti must now be cut down before you can break the sand beneath them, like trees

Most non-Dungeon/Invasion enemies should no longer be able to open doors except during Blood Moons or Eclipses

Doors will now automatically open for you when approached. This option can be toggled in the Settings

Doors will now attempt to open the other way if forward is blocked by something

Doors that have icicles grow in front of them will now break the icicles when you open them. Also applies to other ground-based rubble

Geyser traps are now set off just by stepping on them

Vile and Vicious Powder can now be used to spread their respective biome before Hardmode

Meteorite, Crimtane, and Demonite now have higher Metal Detector priority than Gold/Platinum

Pumpkin Moon now has more careful limits on how many total bosses can spawn to reduce serious server performance issues

Moon Lord now drops Super Healing Potions instead of Greater Healing Potions

It is now easier to grapple elsewhere when already grappled to a platform or minecart track

Players who are stealthed or invisible no longer have mouseover text or health bars

A few of the more common Pumpkin and Frost Moon enemies now require more kills per banner drop

If a player is falling far enough that they will take fall damage, but an enemy hits them and knocks them back, it will reset their fall damage

Parties can no longer happen if the Party Girl is not present. Try talking to her next time a natural party starts

Butterflies and Fireflies no longer spawn in the rain or when it is very windy

Players can now spawn several blocks above or below their spawn point if the location is covered by blocks, rather than destroying those blocks, to increase the flexibility of building at spawn

Infected Ice and Hardened Sand Blocks can now be used to craft some biome torches

Acorns now auto swing

Using Smart Cursor to plant Pumpkin Seeds will only replace fully grown Pumpkins now

The Temple Raider achievement should now be unlocked upon opening the locked temple door, not breaking Lihzahrd Bricks

Enemies that reflect attacks (Large Mimics, Solar Selenians) now make a distinctive sound when it happens

Reduced the volume on Vortex Beater, Sniper Rifle and Solar Eruption

Removed the hissing sound effect from Vortex Beater, Last Prism and Charged Blaster Cannon

NPCs, Critters, and Enemies

Antlion Swarmers and Chargers can now be found in small and large variants, with appropriate differences in strength

Jellyfish and Granite Golems spawned from statues now drop their items even less frequently and reduced the sell value of some of those drops

Granite Elementals can no longer fly through walls

Reduced the volume on Granite Golem’s death sound

Crimslimes now inflict Blindness and drop Blindfolds

The Giant Cursed Skull now inflicts Curse and drops the Nazar

Beehive Bees in the Jungle will now target enemies as well as the player

Maneater type enemies can no longer be killed by mining the block they are attached to

Clowns are now much more dangerous and throw Chattering Teeth Bombs

Many enemies which previously stopped spawning after defeating the Wall of Flesh can now be found at reduced rates even in Hardmode

Several “minion” enemies that have no banners are now subject to the banner effects that affect their creator (such as Baby Mothron and the Mothron Banner)

Enemies have an increased chance to drop bonus amounts of money when killed

Enemies drop extra money during Blood Moons

Eater of Worlds now has more segments, even more so in Expert Mode

King Slime is now somewhat harder to abuse with ropes

Plantera’s Tentacles now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer

The brain of Cthulhu’s Creepers now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer

Expert Brain of Cthulhu and his Creepers now has increased knockback resistance per player present on a server, ultimately becoming immune to knockback

Expert Skeletron Prime now moves faster when spinning

Old One’s Army now has some Expert scaling in multiplayer

Martian Saucers in normal mode no longer have a phase two and die as soon as their turrets are destroyed

There are now less Martian Saucers per invasion, and they are less likely to chain spawn

Martian Saucers can now shoot their death beam through blocks. However, they are slower and their beams easier to avoid

Several Martian Invasion drops are now dropped from regular Martians, decreasing the random nature of the Martian Saucer’s drop pool

Golem attacks more aggressively the more players are present in Expert, and also slightly harder to cheese

Golem will now enrage when out of the jungle or on the surface

Moon Lord’s Phantasmal Death Ray will now penetrate blocks that are between it and the player

Frogs can now swim

Explosive Bunnies can now be released as critters and can explode

Enchanted Nightcrawlers can now spawn naturally during meteor showers

Gold Critters are rarer now

Equipment, Armor, and Weapons:

The Ruler’s utility effect is now always available for players to turn on or off. The Ruler item can now be used as a weapon instead and is still used in crafting recipes

The Breathing Reed and Umbrella can now be used as weapons, and can still be used for their original purposes as well

The Throwing subclass has been combined with the Ranged class. Previously Thrown weapons now do Ranged damage

Shortswords can now be used in all directions, not just forward

Titanium Armor now has a new set bonus, and Shadow Dodge has been repurposed as Holy Protection, the new Set Bonus for Hallowed Armor

Medusa Head and Charged Blaster Cannon have been heavily redesigned and should be more effective in combat

Some other weapons have had some moderate redesigns to improve their effectiveness, including but not limited to: Magic Missile, Flamelash, Rainbow Rod, Poison and Venom Staff, Staff of -Earth, and Heat Ray

A host of other weapons, armour, tool and accessory adjustments, some small, some minor. For more, please check out the Balance Changes section

Vanity Accessory slots now can only hold accessories with a visual vanity effect

Gravity Globe can now be toggled in mid-air

Tiki Armor, Pygmy Necklace, and the Hercules Beetle can now be purchased without carrying Pygmy Staff as long as you have defeated Plantera

Blessed Apple now only drops from Unicorns but at a higher drop rate than before

Cenx’s Tiara now drops with both of her dev set bundle

0x33’s Aviators are now dropped from Master-mode Eye of Cthulhu

Arkhalis is now dropped in the Arkhalis dev set bundle

Blocks and Furniture:

Upgraded Mannequins, they now have an interactable inventory which allows visible accessories such as wings, as well as dye support. They can also be painted, and are no longer destroyed unless their inventory is empty

Weapon Racks are now paintable. You can also place Fish on Weapon Racks for display purposes

Players can now sit in chairs, sofas, thrones, benches, and they can lay down in beds to sleep. Sleeping in beds will speed up time. If in multiplayer, time will only speed up if all players are sleeping

Goblin, Eyeball, Hornet, Imp, and Corrupt Statues now spawn enemies when wired

You can now craft Ice Chests, and its name and the Frozen Chest’s name were swapped to match furniture consistency

Living Wood, Skyware, and Lihzahrd Chests are now craftable

Temple traps now require higher pickaxe power to mine to prevent obtaining them too early

Changed the light colours of the light sources in following sets so that each set uses consistent lighting: Marble, Pearlwood, Mahogany, Spooky, Steampunk, Palm Wood, Ebonwood, Shadewood, Glass, Living Wood, and Frozen. Ebonwood’s Candelabra was resprited to visually match this updated colour

Bewitching Station now generates light, because it had candles all this time

Water and Peace Candles can now be wired to turn on or off, which will toggle their buff as well

Shells and Starfish will now generate overtime on beaches

Cloud Blocks now prevent fall damage

Campfires also no longer give their buff when turned off

Placing Minecart tracks with Smart Cursor should create smarter and cleaner tracks than before

The Stone Slab had the wrong blending, preventing it from being used nicely with most other blocks, and this has been fixed. However, we listened to your concerns, and have added an Accent Stone Slab block, which will function the same as the old Stone Slab did

Dynasty Wood blends better with other tiles now

Special glass blocks like Waterfall, Confetti, etc now have better merging with other tiles

Infected Hardened Sands are now craftable into glass-like regular Hardened Sand

Statues can now face both directions

Bone Blocks are now mined back up as Bones, which can be crafted into other things, or replaced as Bone Blocks as needed with a Bone Wand

The staff of Regrowth no longer places moss on the stone, as moss is now accessed through other means

Ammo Box now has a shotgun cocking sound effect when used

III. Journey’s End: Balance Changes:

Bosses:

Moon Lord

Moon Lord’s attack pattern has been slightly tweaked to be more consistent, as the different eyes would become desynced over time, resulting in a more random fight (which was not intended). In addition, the amount of time that his forehead eye spends open is slightly increased

Moon Lord’s Phantasmal Death Ray will now penetrate blocks that are between it and the player

Enemies should no longer spawn during Moon Lord’s fight unless they spawn outside of his radius in multiplayer

Moon Lord will now drop his loot even if you die during his death animation

Also Read | PS5 Release Date, Price, Pre-order Details, And Games Available

Image credits: Steam