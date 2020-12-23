How To Pick Up Snowballs In GTA 5 Online? Learn How To Pick Up And Throw Snowballs

GTA 5 online is up and booming, for a few years now. They have just provided the players with a brand new heist and a whole new island to explore in the game. This new heist is called the Cayo Perico Heist, and the anticipation for this update has been really high since it was teased during the PS5 games showcase event.

Along with this, GTA 5 online has added their yearly winter update to the game where the whole city celebrates Christmas in snow. Many players have asked, how to pick up Snowball in GTA 5 online.

Celebrate the holidays in GTA Online this week with a free Grotti Brioso 300, compliments of Southern San Andreas Super Autos.



Plus, there's an assortment of seasonal gifts and a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape: https://t.co/x7SvYHDl5Q pic.twitter.com/m9uByRqCrh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

How to pick up Snowballs in GTA 5 Online?

Every game has its own type of seasonal update, where they try to immerse the players by celebrating certain events with them. In this case, it is winter, and many games will be adding winter attributes to their games to give the players the feeling of winter extends to the virtual world too. GTA 5 online has done just that and has been doing for some years now, they add snow and the winter season in their game during this time, and believe it or not they can play with the snow too.

Players can make snowballs and throw them in the game but many of them do not know how to pick up and how to throw snowballs in GTA 5 online. This guide will help the player learn how to pick up snowballs in GTA 5 online and how to throw Snowballs in GTA 5 online for all platforms:

PS4 and Xbox One

The players need to be unarmed while standing on top of a snowy surface

They can then pick up the snowballs by pressing the left arrow on the D-pad.

They can store up to 9 Snowballs

They can throw them as they aim and shoot any weapon after selecting the snowballs from the weapon wheel

PC

The players need to be unarmed while standing on top of a snowy surface

They can pick up the snowballs by pressing ‘G’ on their keyboard

They can store up to 9 Snowballs

They can throw them as they aim and shoot any weapon after selecting the snowballs from the weapon wheel

GTA 5 Online Cayo Perico Heist

Rockstar has given the players a brand-new heist called Cayo Perico. In this heist, the players are tasked to infiltrate a whole new island that has been added to the game. Players need to spy on this island and gather as much evidence, money, and assets as they can. Players can choose their approach and tools for this heist. It is a brand new heist design created by Rockstar and for the first time, the players can complete this heist solo. They also have the option of completing it with up to 3 players if they wanna call some friends along for the fun.

