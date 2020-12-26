How To Play Roblox On Oculus Quest 2: Here's A Detailed 6-step Guide

Roblox is a highly popular online game creation platform which allows players to create video games and share them with the community. People can choose from a huge selection of video games across various categories and play them with their friends. Luckily for the fans, their overall gaming experience on the platform can be enhanced with support from virtual reality. Players can now play a variety of Roblox games with the new Oculus Quest 2 headset. So, let us quickly show you how to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2 in our detailed guide.

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2?

Before you get started, make sure that you have a gaming PC that can handle VR. You will also need an Oculus link cable (USB to USB Type C cable) for setting up a connection. Once you have that, you simply need to follow these easy steps:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is download the Oculus app on your gaming computer by heading over to this link. Click on the 'Download Software' to download the software on your system.

Step 2: Once the Oculus app is installed on your PC, install it.

Step 3: Launch the Oculus app on your computer and turn on the Oculus Quest 2 headset. From the Gear settings, make sure that you have enabled Unknown Sources on the app.

Step 4: Connect your headset to the computer using the link cable. You will receive a prompt on your computer to allow access to data. You can deny permission. Now, you will receive another prompt asking you if you wish to enable Oculus link. This needs to be enabled.

Step 5: Once you have followed these settings, you can join a Roblox game. But before you go any further, just go to the settings menu and enable VR.

Step 6: After enabling VR mode, you can exit the game and start new games in VR.

You can also follow the above steps on the original Oculus Quest headset which came out last year.

Image credits: Roblox website