What Is VoxlBlade On Roblox? How To Play The Game On Your Device?

Roblox is one of the most popular online game creation platforms which allows users from around the world to build their own video games and share them with community members online. It offers a wide range of video games across various categories for all age groups. Gamers can find plenty of video games which can be played alone or with a group of friends. The platform sees the addition of new titles on a timely basis. Voxlblade is one of the most recent games that has been added to the platform and it's already creating a lot of buzz in the Roblox gaming community.

What is Voxlblade in Roblox?

Voxlbade was unavailable on Roblox for almost a year, however, the game was added back on the platform earlier this month. For those who are just starting out, VoxlBlade is an online role-playing game which takes you on an endless adventure. You can access the game by clicking on this link.

How to play Voxlblade?

Once you start the game, you are required to set up any race of your choice, where every race comes with certain stats bonuses. The game comes with a character customization feature which allows users to create a character of their liking. You can also choose from various races such as High Elfs, Dark Elfs, Ocs, and many others. Depending on the race you choose, the game also gives you different boosts which could include increased speed, magic, physical damage, physical defence, and more. The game also allows you to upgrade a standard sword into amazing evolutions such as a Dagger, Long Sword, Magic Sword and many more.

Once you have set up your character, you can dive into the virtual world. However, you should note that once you have set up a character and selected a race, you won't be able to make any changes later on in the game. Your only choice would be to start the game with a fresh character. Players can get more information about the game on the Voxlblade Trello page.

Roblox is now available across Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Android platforms.

Image credits: Roblox Website