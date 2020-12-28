How To Play Steam Games On Oculus Quest 2? Here's More About VR Gaming

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Oculus Quest 2. They have been trying to figure out things like how to play steam games on Oculus Quest 2. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about how to play steam games on Oculus quest 2.

How to play steam games on Oculus Quest 2?

The players have been asking questions like how to play steam games on Oculus quest 2. The answer to this question can be found by looking at the official website of Oculus games. But if you still have not been able to figure out how to play steam games on Oculus quest 2, then don't worry. We have got you covered with our complete sept-by-step guide.

The players will need to first install on their computer.

Log in with the Steam account.

Download SteamVR.

Then open Oculus software on PC.

The players can download the software form their official website.

Sign in with the Oculus account.

Then try and connect one side of the USB cable to the PC and the other side to Oculus Quest/Quest 2.

After that, the Oculus app on your computer will recognize the Oculus Quest

Then choose Continue that pops up to enable Oculus Link.

More about Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2, Oculus’s most advanced all in one VR headset is packed with numerous features and provides a leap into virtual gaming. Along with its redesigned controllers and next-gen graphics, the Oculus Quest 2 is also PC VR compatible. This means users can unlock the power of their PC for high-performance VR gameplay and can also play Steam VR games on their device.

It's official Amazon page says, "Next-level Hardware - Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and our highest-resolution display, All-In-One Gaming - With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favorites in the expansive Quest content library and Immersive Entertainment - Get the best seat in the house to live concerts, groundbreaking films, exclusive events and more"

To unravel this feature of the headset, the user will require:

- the oculus link cable, a five-meter, USB 3 Type-C, fiber optic cable.

- A VR optimised PC which involves installing an oculus software

- An Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2.

- Steam

