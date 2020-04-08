How To Play Teen Patti And What Are The Rules You Should Know?

Teen Patti is a gambling card game which originated in India and is quite popular throughout South Asia. The game is also known as 'flash' or 'flush' and is a simplified variant of three-card Poker.

How to play Teen Patti?

Teen Patti is usually played by 3 to 6 players and uses a 52-card pack without jokers. Similar to other poker and rummy games, Teen Patti begins by placing a bet. Generally, there has to be a fixed amount in place that players are willing to bet before the cards are distributed. After a player has placed the bet and the boot amount is collected from everyone, each player is dealt three cards face down. The boot amount is the minimum amount of cash at stake which is kept in the pot. The pot sits in the middle of the table.

Once the player and the dealers are dealt three cards, the next move is to make a call or a raise. If you have played the game of Poker before, you must be aware of these two terms. To make a call indicates that the player will continue in the game, but won’t raise his bet, whereas, making a raise means that the player will be adding cash in the pot, thereby risking to win or lose more than the first bet.

However, one should note that that betting on Teen Patti is not the same as poker. In Teen Patti, you are required to have all the bets in equal amounts, meaning that once a player makes a bet of 2 coins with another player placing 4, the previous player will have to place 4 additional coins instead of just 2 to the earlier 2.

As the game continues to progress, the cash amount starts to grow and is won by the person who stays in the game until the completion of the hand and has the best hand or the highest hand. It is decided on the cards ranking from highest to the lowest.

Teen Patti rules

The Aces have been ranked as the highest with 2 being the lowest. The goal is to have the top 3-card hand and increase the pot before the game ends. The rankings are as follows:

Ranking of the cards from highest to lowest:

Trail or Set (three of same rank)

Three cards of the same rank. Three aces are the highest with three two's being the lowest.

Pure sequence or the Straight Flush

Three consecutive cards from the same suit.

Sequence (or run)

Three consecutive cards, but not from the same suit.

Color

Three cards of the same suit that are not in a sequence.

Pair (two cards of same rank)

Between two pairs, the one that has the highest value is the winner. In case the pairs have the same value, then the kicker's card will determine the winner.

High Card

This is the hand in which the three cards are not in a sequence, not all are from the same suit and there aren't any two cards that have the same value. If two players have a common high card, the next highest card will be used to decide the winner.

Image credits: Teen Patti

Image credits: Teen Patti Gamentio