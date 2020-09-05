Shenmue Anime In The Works, Crunchyroll & Adult Swim Collaborate For 13-episode Series

Shenmue Anime is coming soon from Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. According to the announcement, this Shenmue series will be 13 episodes long and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll when it releases overseas. Read below to find out more.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Working on the new Shenmue anime

The new Shenmue series will be airing on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Toonami programming block upon its release. The release date is yet to be announced. The anime announcement was also made on Twitter on its official Shenmue the Animation account @ShenmueAnime.

Announced during Crunchyroll Expo, this will be an original anime series based on the SEGA franchise, featuring input from original series creator Yu Suzuki as an executive producer for this series. It will also stream everywhere outside of Japan and mainland China via Crunchyroll.

As per the announcement by Crunchyroll, One Punch Man director Chikara Sakurai will be directing this series, and production will be handled by Telecom Animation Film.

Some of the most famous anime series and movies whose production has been done by Telecom Animation Film are-

Akira (1988)

Inuyasha (2000–2004)

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (2007–2008)

Kimi ni Todoke (2009)

Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission (2013)

Angel Beats! (2010)

Blood-C (2011)

The Garden of Words (2013)

Your Name (2016)

Tower of God (2020)

Shenmue Characters

Ryo Hazuki

Ryo Hazuki is the main protagonist of the Shenmue series. He is a teenager who lives in Yamanose, Yokosuka, Japan.

His mother died of an illness when he was three years old. Ryo has been taught martial arts by his father since he was seven.

After his father was killed by Lan Di and the Dragon Mirror was stolen, Ryo swears vengeance for his father and goes on a journey throughout his hometown and China.

Longsun Zhao

Longsun Zhao is a high ranking member of a Chinese cartel known as the Chi You Men, and the lead antagonist in the Shenmue series.

Shenhua Ling

Shenhua Ling is a mysterious teenage girl. Her name can also be translated as Sha Hua. She is named after the flower of the Shenmue tree located outside her house.

Though her presence is shrouded in mystery, Ryo Hazuki's fate is deeply influenced by her and the two share a special bond.

Nozomi Harasaki

Nozomi Harasaki is a young woman who, during the first Shenmue, is shown living in Yokosuka, Japan.

She is the first love interest of Ryo Hazuki and his close friend and classmate. She has a crush on him, although Ryo has mixed feelings.

Guizhang Chen

Guizhang Chen is the son of Yaowen Chen (Master Chen). He first featured in the first Shenmue, where he was being trained by his father in both his trading business and the Yanqingquan, a type of martial art. He and Joy are also good friends, as seen in Shenmue Side Story.

Iwao Hazuki

Iwao Hazuki was the father of Ryo Hazuki and the owner of the Hazuki Dojo.

Sunming Zhao

Sunming Zhao was Lan Di's father. Zhao was a master of Tiger Swallow Style. He was friends with Iwao Hazuki, and the two trained together in Bailu Village. Zhao knew Yunshen Yuan.

Chai

Chai is a low ranking member of the Chi You Men who stalks Ryo Hazuki and learns of the existence of the Phoenix Mirror. He seems eager to impress Lan Di and work for him, so makes it his goal to steal the Phoenix Mirror from Ryo so that he can pass it on to Lan Di.

Image Credits: Shenmue

Promo Image Credits: SEGA / Shenmue Project