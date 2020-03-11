The Debate
How To Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes On The PUBG Mobile Redeem Centre

Gaming

PUBG Mobile allows users to earn tons of freebies and rewards using redeem codes. Learn how to redeem PUBG Mobile codes using the PUBG mobile redeem centre.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Redeem PUBG Mobile codes

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is one of the most addictive Battle Royale games developed by the PUBG Corporation and published by Tencent Games. The game can engage a maximum of 100 players, who are dropped on an island and fight to be the last one standing. Just like most other Battle Royale games, PUBG also offers users an option to redeem codes to earn free rewards without having to spend any cash.

What is a PUBG Mobile redeem code?

Redeem codes are codes which allow PUBG users to unlock a range of opportunities within the game and get freebies without having to spend any cash. There are different kinds of rewards offered which help you advance further in the game. Users can simply redeem these codes using PUBG’s redemption centre online.

How to redeem PUBG mobile codes at the redeem centre?

Follow these simple steps to redeem your PUBG mobile redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit PUBG’s official redemption centre via this link.

Step 2: Once on the page, you will be prompted to input a character ID, and a redeem code and the verification code (copy and paste it from our list).

PUBG redeem page

You are not required to log in on the website as it can automatically detect your profile using the character ID.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Redeem’ button as shown above.

You’re done. Enjoy your reward.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes you can try out:

There are a number of skins, weapons and outfits to claim; however, make sure to redeem them before they're expired:

  • PGHZDBTFZ95U: Use this promo code to get a free M416 skin
  • R89FPLM9S: Use this promo code to get a free companion
  • D70FYU5N0: Use this promo code to get a free reward
  • KARZBZYTR: Use this promo code to get a Kar98 Gun Skin
  • S78FTU2XJ: Use this promo code to get the M416 Gun Skin
  • TIFZQZANGC: Use this promo code to get a legendary outfit
  • TIFZBHZK4A: Use this promo code to get a legendary outfit
  • TIFZBJZWMN: Use this promo code to get a legendary outfit
  • TIFZBIZACZG: Use this promo code to get a legendary outfit

*These codes are generally deactivated by the developers after a certain period of time, therefore we do not guarantee that these codes will still work.

Image credits: PUBG

