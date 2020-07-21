How To Remove Friends From PUBG Mobile: A Simple 4-step Guide

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale games around the world, and it has gotten all the more popular in recent months. The game has brought about a drastic change in the gaming community, allowing fans to stay connected with their friends while keeping themselves entertained.

Also Read | How To Push Rank In PUBG Mobile To Reach The Conqueror League?

Interestingly, PUBG Mobile comes with a feature that allows users to add friends to their profile regardless of the platform they are using. The concept works similar to Facebook where an individual can search for, and send a friend request to another user to stay connected on the platform for future communications. The culture of making in-game friends is indeed exciting as it also allows you to add random people as friends and play games with them.

Unfortunately, your friend list can only have as many as 369 friends. While there isn’t a trick or workaround that helps you exceed that number, there is still a way for you to make new friends. Developers at PUBG Mobile have provided an option for users that allows them to remove some friends if they wish to add new ones. So, let's take a look at how exactly you can 'unfriend' a player on PUBG Mobile.

Also Read | How To Get Diamonds In Free Fire To Purchase Exclusive In-game Items?

How to remove friends from PUBG Mobile?

Here are the steps you need to follow to remove a friend from PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your smartphone and head over to your 'Friends' tab which is to the left of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Under the 'Friends' tab, click on 'Game Friends'. This will display a list of all your friends on the platform.

Step 3: Now, click on the remove option (X) adjacent to the name of a friend that you wish to remove from the list.

Step 4: Click 'OK' to confirm the action. The said friend will be removed and will no longer appear on your PUBG Mobile friend list. That's it.

Players can also exercise this option in case they feel harassed or bullied by any user on their friend list.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Tier List: PUBG Rankings Explained

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Release Date: How To Download The Latest Beta Version?

Image credits: PUBG Mobile